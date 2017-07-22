The Liberty Times Editorial: Liu’s death bodes badly for world

True to character, the Chinese authorities robbed jailed dissident Liu Xiaobo (劉曉波) of his last bit of freedom even as he lay on his deathbed. Even when it came to his funeral arrangements, his family seemingly had no freedom to bid him farewell in their own way.

Some Chinese human rights defenders said the authorities forced Liu’s family to consent to his ashes being scattered into the sea immediately after he was cremated.

If that is so, the purpose was clearly to make Liu vanish as soon as possible and prevent any trace of him being left in China.

Announcing Liu’s death, China News Service published a report saying that Liu’s widow, Liu Xia (劉霞), “is currently free” and that “the relevant departments will protect Liu Xia’s rights under the law.”

The report also implied that Liu Xia, who is under house arrest, would continue to be silenced to prevent her from bringing her husband’s spirit back to life.

Liu was an internationally acclaimed Nobel Peace Prize laureate, but the Chinese authorities saw him as a criminal guilty of “inciting subversion of state power,” just because he coauthored the reformist manifesto known as Charter 08, and they prevented him and his family from attending the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony in Oslo.

Now that he is dead, they are still using airtight Internet controls and an information blockade to expunge any record of his existence. Such a regime defines itself by its very actions.

When BBC reporter Stephen McDonell asked ordinary Chinese people about Liu, he found that most of them did not know who he was or that any Chinese had won a Nobel Peace Prize.

According to a report published by Japan’s Jiji Press, as soon as NHK World Radio Japan reported the news of Liu’s death, its broadcast was cut off by the Chinese government.

Evidently the Chinese authorities have plenty of ways of handling people like Liu who are not wedded to the Chinese Communist Party.

As a result, most people in China have very different perceptions and opinions about the issue from the way it is seen elsewhere, where information is transparent.

The one-party rule that prevails in China is, one might say, an evolutionary step onward from conventional despotism. For lack of any suitable term, for the time being let us call it “neo-despotism,” meaning despotism that has taken a dramatic qualitative leap forward.

Beijing launched its policy of “reform and opening up” at the end of the 1970s. In the more than three decades that have passed since then, China’s economic development has taken a very different path from what democratic countries expected.

Rapid economic growth has led to China’s rise as a great power, but economic development has not been accompanied by political reforms. On the contrary, China’s rapidly growing national resources and new technologies have enabled the Chinese Communist Party to strengthen its rule over the nation.

This explains how the Chinese authorities have pulled out the thorn in their side — Liu — in a way that is more ruthless than that of the former Soviet Union, which sent its troublesome Nobel laureates into internal or external exile.

The Chinese communists’ annihilation of Liu and all potential threats to its one-party rule serves as a living lesson as to how far “neo-despotism” has evolved.

It is a harsh warning to other potential challengers not to put the law to the test and tells the international community that no matter how much it complains about the state of China’s human rights, it will have no effect.