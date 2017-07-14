World history needs more attention

By Fang Tze-yu 方子毓

The National Academy for Educational Research has announced its draft curriculum guidelines for social studies courses as part of the 12-year national education program (K12).

According to the new guidelines, the credits for senior-high school history courses will be reduced, with the material for Chinese history significantly reduced from one-and-a-half books to only one.

The past few years have seen considerable revisions to the history curriculum, specifically regarding Taiwanese and Chinese history. As a result, there has been plenty of discussion on the issue.

However, instead of simply focusing on Taiwanese and Chinese history covered in the curriculum, the government should also consider increasing the percentage of world history in it — as that would help students learn to understand and study Taiwanese history in relation to world history.

The new history guidelines also emphasize presenting historical facts in a neutral manner and asking questions without giving an answer. Such an approach was designed to help students learn about historical figures, events and developments in a more objective manner and develop the ability to decide whether a historical statement is true an early age.

It is hoped that students would be able to learn true history without being affected by ideological biases — after all that is the ideal and mission of history studies.

While Taiwanese history has traditionally been taught mainly in relation to Chinese history, increased percentage of world history in senior-high school textbooks will inspire and enable new perspectives on the nation’s history and development.

In addition, more knowledge on world history will allow students to learn about modern Taiwanese history in the context of world history as well as the relationship between them.

Overall, increasing the percentage of world history in the senior-high school curriculum will help students explore new perspectives on Taiwanese history. By teaching them to connect Taiwanese with world history, classes will not only be more interesting, but also more comprehensive.

If the main reason for reducing the credits for senior-high school history courses was to cut the percentage of Chinese history in textbooks, it would be a good idea to also expand the percentage and depth of world history in the curriculum.

That way, students can learn more about world history and culture as well as develop an international outlook and better understand globalization.

Fang Tze-yu is an adjunct assistant professor at a university.

Translated by Tu Yu-an