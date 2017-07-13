Earth’s sixth mass extinction event already under way: scientists

By Damian Carrington / The Guardian

A “biological annihilation” of wildlife in recent decades means a sixth mass extinction in Earth’s history is already well underway and is more severe than previously feared, according to new research.

Scientists analyzed both common and rare species, and found billions of regional or local populations have been lost. They blame human overpopulation and overconsumption for the crisis, and warn that it threatens the survival of human civilization, although there remains a short window of time in which to act.

The new study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, eschews the normally sober tone of scientific papers and calls the massive loss of wildlife a “biological annihilation” that represents a “frightening assault on the foundations of human civilization.”

Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico professor Gerardo Ceballos, who led the work, said: “The situation has become so bad it would not be ethical not to use strong language.”

Previous studies have shown species are going extinct at a significantly faster rate than for millions of years, but even so extinctions remain relatively rare giving the impression of a gradual loss of biodiversity. The new work instead takes a broader view, assessing many common species which are losing populations all over the world as their ranges shrink, but remain present elsewhere.

The scientists found that a third of the thousands of species losing populations are not currently considered endangered and that up to 50 percent of all individual animals have been lost in recent decades.

Detailed data is available for land mammals and almost half of these have lost 80 percent of their range in the past century.

The scientists found billions of populations of mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians have been lost all over the planet, leading them to say a sixth mass extinction has already progressed further than was thought.

“The resulting biological annihilation obviously will have serious ecological, economic and social consequences. Humanity will eventually pay a very high price for the decimation of the only assemblage of life that we know of in the universe,” the scientists concluded.

They said, while action to halt the decline remains possible, the prospects do not look good.

“All signs point to ever more powerful assaults on biodiversity in the next two decades, painting a dismal picture of the future of life, including human life,” the report said.

Wildlife is dying out due to habitat destruction, overhunting, toxic pollution, invasion by alien species and climate change, but the ultimate cause of all of these factors is “human overpopulation and continued population growth, and overconsumption, especially by the rich”, said the scientists, who include Stanford University professor Paul Ehrlich, whose 1968 book The Population Bomb is a seminal, if controversial, work.

“The serious warning in our paper needs to be heeded because civilization depends utterly on the plants, animals and microorganisms of Earth that supply it with essential ecosystem services, ranging from crop pollination and protection to supplying food from the sea and maintaining a livable climate,” Ehrlich told the Guardian.

Other ecosystem services include clean air and water.

“The time to act is very short,” Ehrlich said. “It will, sadly, take a long time to humanely begin the population shrinkage required if civilization is to long survive, but much could be done on the consumption front and with ‘band aids’ — wildlife reserves, diversity protection laws — in the meantime.”