EDITORIAL: NGOs welcome to set up offices

Reporters Without Borders in April announced that it would open its first Asian office in Taiwan. Now, US-based non-governmental organization (NGO) Freedom House is reportedly also considering setting up a branch in the nation.

According to the Taichung City Government’s Social Affairs Bureau, the group contacted the bureau earlier this year to express an interest in setting up an office in the city.

The organization wishes to keep a low profile, fearing that Beijing might try to pressure it to change its mind, the bureau said.

That international groups advocating press freedom, democracy and human rights have shown an interest in establishing their Asian offices in Taiwan is a milestone for the nation’s democratic consolidation.

Taiwan is certainly fit to serve as a portal for rights watchdogs campaigning for the universal values of human rights and democracy; not merely because of its ideal geostrategic location, but also as its peaceful transformation from an authoritarian regime to a democracy is — in the words of former US secretary of state Colin Powell — a “success story” — and, in the words of former US president Barack Obama, “an example of a flourishing Asian democracy.”

In Freedom House’s latest Freedom in the World report, published in February, Taiwan scored 91 out of 100, and was given a perfect score — one out of seven, with one representing the most free and seven the least free — in political rights and civil liberties, as well as overall freedom.

Taiwan also boasts the most liberal press in Asia, according to the World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders in April.

Although the report describes Taiwan’s situation as: “Media freedom on hold,” it notes that “the main threat to media freedom comes from China, which has been exerting growing economic and political pressure on the Taiwanese media.”

Taiwan further deepened its embrace of democracy with a historic constitutional interpretation in May that made Taiwan the first Asian nation to allow same-sex marriage.

Leveraging Taiwan’s soft power relies on its greatest asset — democracy.

At a time when China is stepping up its suppression of Taiwan’s international breathing room, either by brazen obstruction or by offering financial enticements to Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, and with Taiwan facing injustice around the world, the nation must let its soft power shine.

This is the way to distinguish itself from its communist neighbor across the Taiwan Strait that oppresses its people and deprives them of freedom of expression and other human rights.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) “Light Up Taiwan” slogan was an important part of her successful election campaign, and on numerous occasions since taking office she has pledged to continue fighting for Taiwan’s democracy and freedom.

Tsai’s administration should spend less time talking and more on taking concrete action. It ought to take a proactive approach and draw up substantial strategies that truly “light up Taiwan.” Taipei must seize the opportunity and promote Taiwan’s embrace of human rights and democratic credentials in a bid to attract international non-governmental organizations to set up offices in Taiwan.

If such a campaign is successful, not only would it increase Taiwan’s global visibility and highlight the essential differences between Taiwan and China, it would also help cement Taiwan’s reputation as a global citizen eager and willing to fulfill its responsibilities and contribute to the international community.