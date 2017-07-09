Creating a joint-doctrine cyberarmy

By Steven Wang 王中興

Some people might have seen the Hollywood movie The Fate of the Furious. In the film, an army of “zombie cars” rains on New York City. Reportedly, the majority of the cars used in the scene were real, with only limited use of special effects.

Thanks to the Internet, the zombie car scene is really not that far-fetched. At its core, it is a sophisticated cyberattack, planned and executed by a small number of people, using information, communications and electronics technology to carry out their objective. This is the way cyberwars will be fought in the future.

Since taking office last year, President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration has aimed to revitalize the beleaguered defense industry and has prioritized information security. In October 2014, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) think tank the New Frontier Foundation published its seventh defense policy blue paper, Regenerating Taiwan’s Core Defense Industries, followed in May, 2015 by Taiwan’s Military Defense Capability, 2025. In October 2015, Tsai published her government’s Strategy to Regenerate the Domestic Defense Industry.

The policy documents proposed the strategic development of three core areas: aerospace, maritime and information security, but also advocated the establishment of a “fourth military service.”

The “fourth service” would integrate the military’s information and electronic warfare unit with civilian capabilities and is tasked with safeguarding Taiwan’s “digital domain” to protect the nation’s defense assets and basic infrastructure from organized hacking and cyberterrorist attacks.

Although Taiwan already has an information security defense strategy, until recently it was geared toward cyberwarfare. However, of late there has been a shift in emphasis.

The Ministry of National Defense deputy chief for signals, electronic and information warfare recently held a demonstration of the military’s information, communications and electronics warfare capabilities, and leading academics are frequently invited to participate in exchanges and seminars with the military.

The National Defense University has also established an online security postgraduate program. It is heartening to see that progress is being made toward the formation of a comprehensive information, communications and electronics defense strategy.

In March, Minister of National Defense Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬) issued a report on the National Defense four-year general review. His report did not touch on the “fourth service,” but stated that the military must “strengthen its information, communications and electronics capability to protect war commands, control systems and key information systems.”

However, the new “fourth army” is gradually shaping up in line with the strategic thinking of the DPP’s national defense blue papers.

Although observers often focus on information technology — such as the military’s Internet and cyberwarfare capabilities — officials have said that the ministry places equal emphasis on the military units responsible for communication and electronic cyberwarfare.

Their work includes electronic communications intelligence gathering, satellite telecommunications and photographic surveillance, electronics warfare and countermeasures, and ensuring that the military’s essential signals communication equipment is combat-ready, fully integrated and cutting-edge. It is positive to note that the military is taking steps to catch up with the rest of the world in these areas, but I have several suggestions: