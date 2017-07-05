Corporations stepping up to save the planet

By Bianca Nogrady / The Guardian

When US President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, one might have anticipated a hearty cheer from industry around the world relieved that business as usual could continue.

Instead the opposite has happened. Across the US, the business community is taking it upon itself to implement the measures needed to address climate change.

In Australia an increasing number of major companies are publicly stating their commitment to addressing climate change, even as the Australian government drags its heels on implementing policies to address the crisis.

Companies around the world — from small family-run enterprises to Fortune 500 firms — are not only calling for action on climate change, but also putting their money where their mouth is.

WWF climate change and energy senior vice president Lou Leonard said companies are coming to understand the impact of climate change on their businesses.

“If you’re a company that either grows food in the heartland of the United States or ships it down the Mississippi and out to other countries, or you’re a company that builds the components of wind turbines and solar panels, or you’re a company that has a big retail footprint all over the world, climate change has come to you already,” he said.

“I think that the understanding of those impacts has led those companies to again take action to begin to green their own footprint and their supply chains,” he said.

NEW INITIATIVES

This understanding has also led to initiatives such as We Are Still In, an open declaration of continued support of climate action to meet the Paris agreement.

The letter has now been signed by 1,565 companies and investors, including giants such as Apple, Wal-Mart Stores, Microsoft Corp, Adidas AG, Facebook and Google, as well as leaders from 208 cities and counties, nine US states and 309 colleges and universities.

Another initiative called Unreasonable Goals, led by the Unreasonable Group, is partnering the private and public sectors — including entities such as the US Department of State — to help meet the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set at the UN in 2015.

Unreasonable Group founder and chief executive Daniel Epstein said that he believes business can save the world.

“I’m optimistic because I know that the entrepreneurs we align with at Unreasonable Group are the future titans of industry and because some of the world’s largest companies are now pivoting their entire business models and supply chains to focus on sustainability,” Epstein said.

One of those entrepreneurs is Australian “renewable” energy company Carnegie Clean Energy Co, which recently announced it has been selected as the industry partner to lead action on the seventh SDG: affordable and clean energy.

Carnegie Clean Energy chief executive Michael Ottaviano said the aim of the project is not to solve the world’s “clean” energy problems in one hit, but rather focus on a particular region and provide the benchmark to upscale.

“I think we’re at a point now — and maybe this point has only been reached in the last 12-18 months — where it is now just so apparent that renewable energy is the pathway forward,” Ottaviano said.

ECONOMIC RATIONALE

“It’s no longer just an environmental reason, which is a very good reason, but it’s also an economic reason as well,” he said.