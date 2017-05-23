China trying to divide the nation

By Chen Fang-ming 陳芳明

Taiwanese human rights advocate Lee Ming-che (李明哲) has now been missing for more than two months. People know nothing about his physical and mental health except for what China’s Taiwan Affairs Office has said. By detaining Lee, the Chinese government has deprived him of his basic human rights.

When he was first detained, Beijing sent a letter to Lee’s wife, Lee Ching-yu (李凈瑜), via a man named Lee Chun-min (李俊敏), which is odd.

Lee Chun-min is said to be chief executive at the Navigation Foundation, which is chaired by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Central Policy Committee director Alex Tsai (蔡正元).

In October last year, Lee Chun-min negotiated with Somalian pirates on behalf of Taiwanese chief engineer Shen Jui-chang (沈瑞章), who was captured when the fishing boat Naham 3 was hijacked, and eventually secured Shen’s release.

Instead of contacting the Straits Exchange Foundation, Beijing chose the unusual approach of asking Lee Chun-min to deliver a letter to Lee Ching-yu. This suggests that Beijing views itself as being little different from Somalian kidnappers.

It is a shame that a big nation like China would sink so low and insist on communicating through people who negotiate with kidnappers.

For a nation to be respected, it must act in ways that deserve respect. Causing pain to the families of detainees by using subterfuge will only achieve the opposite.

One of Beijing’s goals is to humiliate President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, but its behavior also hurts the dignity and image of China itself.

Meanwhile, one might wonder what the Republic of China (ROC) government has done so far to save Lee Ming-che. When it comes to rescuing its citizens from detention in another nation, there is obviously little it can do.

Beijing’s intent is clear: As soon as Taiwan acknowledges the “1992 consensus,” it will begin communicating with the Tsai administration again. Despite its size and influence, China has absolutely no regard for human rights and cross-strait exchanges are entirely dependent on whether Taiwan is willing to concede to Beijing’s political demands.

A simple nod by the Tsai administration to the “1992 consensus” is probably all it takes to get Lee Ming-che released. This is clearly an attempt to force the issue: The “1992 consensus” was an agreement between the KMT and the Chinese Community Party (CCP), and it is not something that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will automatically accept.

Taiwan has its own internal rules in place to deal with transitions of power, and the cross-strait relationship is not a matter for two political parties to deal with. In the spirit of democracy, Beijing should try to reach new agreements with Taiwan’s governing party instead of asking it to follow through on plans agreed by the KMT and the CCP.

The DPP seems to have encountered foreign policy problems. Judging from the fact that the WHO has not extended an invitation for Taiwan to attend the World Health Assembly, China is blocking Taiwan from attending any international events.

Even Tsai’s “new southbound policy” is being thwarted by a joint communique issued by China and Vietnam. China’s relentless efforts to exclude Taiwan from the international community is making Lee Ming-che’s rescue more difficult.

Lee Ching-yu understands Taiwan’s plight. She knew from the start that the only way to free her husband is to go through international channels.