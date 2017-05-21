By Damian Carrington / The Guardian

From new parsnips and herbs, to begonias and roses, the world’s plant hunters discovered more than 1,700 new species last year, offering the prospect of better crops, and new colors and scents in the garden.

The State of the World’s Plants report, led by scientists at the Royal Botanical Garden Kew in the UK and published on Thursday, reveals a cornucopia of new plants and assesses the risk to the plant world from pests and invasive species.

The most significant new food find was 11 new species of cassava found in Brazil which might help develop better varieties for the millions of people who depend upon it across the tropics.

Capers, ginger, vanilla and sugar cane were among the other edible plants with newly found wild relatives.

The most striking discovery was a bamboo from Madagascar that produces spiky, hedgehog-like flower clusters — but takes at least a decade to develop them and sometimes half a century.

Many relatives of garden plants were also uncovered, including 29 new begonias from the forests of Malaysia, new roses and busy-lizzies from China, and new violets and campions from Turkey.

The report found that more than 28,000 plant species are now recorded as having medicinal uses and new climbing vines from Borneo and Ecuador might add to the list, being relatives of plants already grown to produce treatments for Parkinson’s disease.

Finding so many species in a year is not unusual and Kew Gardens director of science Kathy Willis said: “There are just huge areas we know nothing about. I find it really encouraging that there are many, many new plants to be found in the world.”

“Plants are critical to life on Earth and all aspects of human well-being,” she said. “I get most carried away with the new food crops, because I think one of the most worrying things about climate change is its impact on food security.”

Willis said wild relatives of crops have survived for hundreds of thousands of years in all types of climate, meaning they would have useful traits, such as tolerating drought or disease, that might have been bred out of commercial varieties in return for higher yields.

One example is a new species of coffee revealed in Madagascar.

“It has got these really big coffee beans and quite happily survives in up to 40?C,” she said. “The traits are perfect for saying this might be a good species for future coffee.”

However, finding these wild relatives, which are usually much less noticeable than commercial varieties, is not always easy.

“They often look awful and are not in protected areas,” Willis said.

The newly discovered parsnip in Turkey “is the most miserable plant you have ever seen,” she added.

Some species have also almost vanished before discovery due to loss of wild areas to human development.

A unique flowering tree found during development of a uranium mine in Mali has fewer than 10 mature trees known, making it instantly critically endangered.

Researchers expect to continue to unearth new species in the future and Kew scientists are going to work with the Colombian government to explore new areas, now accessible after a peace deal with rebels in December last year.

“It is one of the most biodiverse areas in the world and people have no idea what plants are there,” Willis said. “The government is very keen to understand what plants they have before large industry is going in and stripping the plants out.”