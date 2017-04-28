EDITORIAL: A failure of communications

Critics of the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program cannot be blamed for their accusations that it amounts to pork barrel spending, when the government has failed to explain why so many new rail and construction projects are needed to boost the economy, preferring instead to speak in vague terms.

The Legislative Yuan’s economic committee on Monday and Wednesday reviewed the bill for the program, before passing it on Wednesday, amid great turmoil in the plenary hall.

While six public hearings were held last week in advance of the review, instead of thoughtfully deliberating the bill in accordance with the opinions experts and academics had voiced at those hearings, the bill was rammed through with few, if any, adjustments.

The review has since been rescheduled for next week.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the main opposition Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) were quick to point fingers at each other for the violence during the committee’s review — with the KMT lambasting the DPP’s “majoritarian violence,” while the DPP denounced the KMT’s physical attacks.

It was certainly unfortunate of KMT lawmakers to stoop to using tables and chairs as weapons, and splashing coffee and bottled water as they protested the bill.

However, one also has to ask why there is so little trust between the legislative caucuses and whether the opposition’s aggressiveness in this case was bolstered by its having the public’s backing.

Many civic groups and academics have voiced concerns about the massive infrastructure program, in which half of the budget has been allocated for rail construction.

Without a clear explanation of the plans and their rationale, the rail projects proposed could easily be linked to land speculation and appropriation — not a strange assumption given the controversies over expropriations for the Taoyuan Aerotropolis and a science park expansion project in Miaoli County’s Dapu Borough (大埔), to name but two examples of dubious central and local government policies.

Critics have called for detailed evaluation of the proposed rail grade separation plan — elevated and underground — given the costs and the questionable emphasis placed on enhanced land development amid calls for more station-centered development plans instead of route-development focused ones.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said in 2015 that some public infrastructure construction projects had proven to be of little effect, so not only had they been a waste of national resources, but they had eroded the public’s trust in public infrastructure plans.

Given that statement, it should have come as no surprise that she reportedly scolded the Executive Yuan on Wednesday for failing to make the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program proposals more transparent and voiced her concern that no matter how good the plans are, they would end up with a bad image, given the violence seen in the legislature on Wednesday.

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) yesterday said the infrastructure program was the result of months of deliberation over the past year, during which time he and his team had toured the nation to solicit opinions. He also made promises on various concerns raised by campaigners and called for a rational discussion.

Whether the lack of public support for the grandiose plan is due to poor communications and can be easily remedied by better advertising and outreach is debatable. Transparency and public participation are always crucial first steps when it comes to policy implementation in a democracy.