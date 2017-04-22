‘Diversified’ recruitment will lead to exclusion

By Sena Chen 陳興男

On April 12, legal professionals passed a resolution to propose a “diverse recruitment plan” for judges at a subgroup of the preparatory committee for the Presidential Office’s National Congress on Judicial Reform.

How diversified should recruitment of judges be? Can the government not recruit people from different areas of expertise through its judicial personnel examination?

As the plan would inevitably have an effect on the recruitment quota for the judicial personnel examination, making it more difficult for non-legal talent to pass the exam, would it not instead reduce diversity?

“Diverse” recruitment must rely on human review of applications. Considering Taiwan’s bureaucratic culture, it makes one wonder of the fairness of such reviews can be guaranteed.

The reason for diversifying recruitment channels is to boost the professionalism of judges. However, to achieve this goal reforming legal education should be the first step.

I was fortunate to enroll in a special postgraduate program for non-law graduates founded by professor Li Mo (李模) in the Department of Law at Soochow University and was able to transfer from the medical to the legal profession. Many of my colleagues have taken a similar path.

A number of universities have established similar master’s programs, allowing more non-law graduates to enter the legal profession.

As for the admission qualifications for the postgraduate program that I enrolled in, people seeking admission to the program must be non-law graduates with several years of work experience.

Students came from all walks of life and included accountants, nurses and architects with no connections at all in legal circles. Because the judicial personnel examination was fair and recruitment quota sufficient, they were all willing to leave their professions and take up studies, hoping to devote themselves to law and add to the diversity of the legal profession.

In recent years, there have been calls for the resumption of a single joint college entrance examination, mostly because of flawed educational reforms. Although a joint college entrance examination might not necessarily be the best method, it could at least break down social class barriers, so that poor students also have a chance to fulfil their dreams if they study diligently.

However, such an examination system is intolerable to the powerful, who always want to exercise their influence.

Similarly, if diverse recruitment is adopted, an accountant, doctor, auto mechanic or waiter who wants to be a judicial officer someday will find that the recruitment quota for the judicial personnel examination has been reduced.

Moreover, those with the power to manipulate the policy would probably still say “no” to these potential examinees, because their minds are fixed on legal expertise and maintaining the flexibility they require if they would want to change jobs some time in the future.

Compared with the new diverse recruitment plan, qualification requirements for the judicial personnel examination are low, giving everyone a chance to take the exam and become a judicial officer. This is particularly beneficial to those young people who dream of a career in legal services.

On the other hand, with regards to the diversified recruitment channels, how meaningful would it be to guarantee the recruitment of professors in university law departments who are already qualified to take the judicial personnel examination?