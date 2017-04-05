Rectifying the Jurassic judiciary

By Jerry Cheng 鄭文龍

The judicial reform show directed by Judicial Yuan President Hsu Tzong-li (許宗力) is peppered with exciting twists and turns. One twist came when the preparatory committee for a National Congress on Judicial Reform resolved that the Council of Grand Justices should hear German-style constitutional complaints (verfassungsbeschwerde), thus turning the Grand Justices into a court of the fourth instance.

This judicial resolution is worrying. The function of the judiciary is to provide fair trials, and for a trial to be fair it needs to be scientific, humane and trustworthy. One essential condition for a fair judiciary is to have speedy trials, because justice delayed is justice denied.

The main problem with the judiciary is not that it lacks fourth-instance courts, but that it suffers from four judicial maladies: judicial corruption, “dinosaur” judgements, interference in trials and trial in the court of public opinion.

However, up to now the preparatory committee has not seriously tackled these issues.

Another problem is that the five highest judicial organs — the Judicial Yuan, the Supreme Court, the Supreme Administrative Court, the Public Functionary Disciplinary Sanction Commission and the Council of Grand Justices — and their personnel — have not been merged into a single supreme court such as exists in the UK, the US and other advanced nations.

Only by integrating these diverse supreme-trial institutions and merging their staff can the state’s limited resources be used sparingly while achieving the aim of speedy, effective and consistent trials, and genuinely safeguarding human rights. It would also resolve constitutional conflicts between the different state departments.

Unfortunately, the preparatory committee has steered clear of this important issue, instead taking a wrong turn in the direction of a fourth-instance court.

It is much more important to improve the first-instance trial system than to establish a court of the fourth instance. First-instance trials take place relatively soon after the events of a case, making it easier to collect evidence and while witnesses’ memories are still fresh, so in theory a first-instance trial has the greatest possibility of getting close to the truth.

However, Taiwan’s first-instance trial system is riddled with problems, such as excessively young judges, trial by record, secretive trials and trials that are drawn-out and postponed. Resolving these defects will require reforms at the first-instance stage.

Notably, adopting juries and an adversarial system would make first-instance trials fair and help them arrive at correct verdicts, thus making it less likely that cases will go to the second and third instances and be passed back and forth interminably between them.

For the vast majority of people who have won cases, the introduction of a fourth instance could only mean that their cases remain unresolved, while it would offer a tiny minority of those who have lost a case the hope of an appeal, but most of them would not succeed.

The preparatory committee has also resolved that lecturers from colleges of law should serve as part-time judges who would be paid on a case-by-case basis. For outside observers, this is another stupefying decision. The judiciary is always being accused of making “dinosaur” judgements, but instead of getting to the root of the problem by adopting a jury system or selecting judges from among highly experienced and outstanding lawyers, the preparatory committee instead wants to get academics to act as part-time judges.