The Liberty Times Editorial: Economics a tool for China’s goals

The nation’s economy has suffered from a strong pro-China bias. Changing this means cutting down on dependence on China. The “new southbound policy” is one of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration’s antidotes, but because it is based on breaking away from a China-centric trade network, it was strongly criticized by Chinese academics at this month’s Boao Forum for Asia in China’s Hainan Province. According to the criticism, following the “new southbound policy” is a deviation from Asian trade, which is turning toward a focus on China.

Has the “new southbound policy” brought any results? What are the government’s policy planning and implementation skills like? These questions cannot be ignored and require serious study. One thing is certain: If Taiwan is to change the situation, it must recognize that 20 to 30 years of leaning toward China has showed that it just invites trouble.

Perhaps the “new southbound policy” will encourage manufacturing businesses to return to Taiwan, although that remains disputed. If it does turn out to be a mistake and proves to have been an exercise in futility, at least it will not have invited disaster. However, if it is effective, it could revive the nation’s economy, which is why it is worth going through a trial-and-error process to find a feasible solution.

The view of Chinese academics that Asian trade is turning toward a focus on China does not stand up to the test. China might be the world’s second-largest economy and its trade with Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asian nations is huge, while the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership highlight China’s ambitions to build an Asia-Pacific network centered around itself.

However, opposition is quickly growing stronger, and former US president Barack Obama’s policy of rebalancing toward the Asia-Pacific was not only a matter of military security, it also involved fighting back at an economic level. In particular, the Trans-Pacific Partnership was intended to create a regional economic framework with a high entry threshold and a high level of transparency, including labor rights, environmental resources, customs tariffs, market deregulation and international integration of laws and systems in order to avoid a situation in which China gets to direct the reshaping of world trade regulations and prevent global trade from tipping in its own favor.

Unfortunately, US President Donald Trump quickly announced the US’ withdrawal from the agreement, although China is the main target of his calls for fair trade. In other words, the US’ trade policy toward China remains unchanged, the only thing that has changed is the methodology applied by different governments.

China is trying to place itself at the center of Asian trade and even become the unofficial center of global trade. However, its trading volume is not sufficient to become the global trade center. That would require a qualitative breakthrough and improvements: policies, systems, laws and regulations must be integrated with those of developed nations and free market values must be adopted. Nevertheless, China’s actions in trade are a study in authoritarianism.

First, it is using economy and trade to intimidate trading partners to gain political and military benefits. For example, it has been reducing the number of tourists it allows to visit Taiwan and agricultural imports to force Taiwan to accept the so-called “1992 consensus.”