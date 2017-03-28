Millions of UK workers at risk of being replaced by robots: study

By Larry Elliott / The Guardian

More than 10 million UK workers are at high risk of being replaced by robots within 15 years as the automation of routine tasks gathers pace in a new machine age.

A report by the consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) found that 30 percent of jobs in Britain were potentially under threat from breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI). In some sectors half the jobs could go.

The report predicted that automation would boost productivity and create fresh job opportunities, but it said action was needed to prevent the widening of inequality that would result from robots increasingly being used for low-skill tasks.

PwC said 2.25 million jobs were at high risk in wholesale and retailing — the sector that employs most people in the UK — and 1.2 million were under threat in manufacturing, 1.1 million in administrative and support services, and 950,000 in transport and storage.

The report said the biggest impact would be on workers who had left school with General Certificate of Secondary Education or lower, and that there was an argument for government intervention in education, lifelong learning and job matching to ensure the potential gains from automation were not concentrated in too few hands.

Some form of universal basic income might also be considered.

“There’s no doubt that AI and robotics will rebalance what jobs look like in the future, and that some are more susceptible than others,” PwC head of technology and investments Jon Andrews said.

“What’s important is making sure that the potential gains from automation are shared more widely across society and no one gets left behind. Responsible employers need to ensure they encourage flexibility and adaptability in their people so we are all ready for the change,” he said.

“In the future, knowledge will be a commodity, so we need to shift our thinking on how we skill and upskill future generations. Creative and critical thinking will be highly valued, as will emotional intelligence,” Andrews added.

Education and health and social care were the two sectors seen as least threatened by robots because of the high proportion of tasks seen as hard to automate.

Because women tend to work in sectors that require a higher level of education and social skills, PwC said they would be less in jeopardy of losing their jobs than men, who were more likely to work in sectors such as manufacturing and transportation.

Thirty-five per cent of male jobs were identified as being at high risk against 26 percent of female jobs.

The PwC study is the latest to assess the potential for job losses and heightened inequality from AI.

Nobel-prize winning US economist Robert Schiller has said the scale of the workplace transformation set to take place in the coming decades should lead to consideration of a “robot tax” to support those machines make redundant.

“A key driver of our industry-level estimates is the fact that manual and routine tasks are more susceptible to automation, while social skills are relatively less automatable. That said, no industry is entirely immune from future advances in robotics and AI,” PwC chief economist John Hawksworth said.

“Automating more manual and repetitive tasks will eliminate some existing jobs, but could also enable some workers to focus on higher value, more rewarding and creative work, removing the monotony from our day jobs,” he said.