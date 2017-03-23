India’s Aadhaar wins World Bank praise amid Big Brother fears

By Jennette Rodriques / Bloomberg

A new Internet is being built: it has 1.1 billion users, one-third of the World Wide Web. Indian banks are running transactions on it and Microsoft has embedded it into Skype.

The biometric identifier program Aadhaar — or “foundation” in Hindi — has taken on a life of its own, authenticating loans and job seekers, pensions and money transfers across India. Last week’s landslide state election win could embolden Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push Aadhaar beyond its early cost-saving goal, even as questions are raised about the security of its data and the proliferation of private companies seeking to profit from the information it stores.

Other countries are also looking at similar programs, but research shows it is best to develop one standardized system so people can carry their identification wherever they go in the world, World Bank chief economist Paul Romer said.

“The system in India is the most sophisticated that I’ve seen,” Romer said. “It’s the basis for all kinds of connections that involve things like financial transactions. It could be good for the world if this became widely adopted.”

Identification is the first step to accessing services such as healthcare and education in a world where 1.5 billion people cannot prove who they are.

The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals aim to provide legal identification to all by 2030, triggering the creation of a range of platforms that offer basic rights to citizens of poorer countries while allowing those in the advanced world granular control over their digital data, such as school or medical records, and streamlining immigration.

An ambitious government-run project — just like the Internet at the time of its creation decades ago — Aadhaar began in 2009 to target payments to the poor across India’s vast hinterland.

Other governments are already interested in its potential. Countries such as Tanzania, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have visited India to talk about the system, said Nandan Nilekani, the billionaire cofounder of technology company Infosys Ltd and former chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India, which created Aadhaar.

Russia, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia have also indicated their interest in Aadhaar, Indian Telecom Regulatory Authority chairman R.S. Sharma told newspaper Mint in July last year.

“They’re all keen to see how they can replicate this in their countries,” Nilekani said by telephone. “This is a great example of how governments can build the most modern digital public infrastructure, and make it available as a public good to everybody.”

In its World Development Report 2016, the World Bank said “a digital identification system such as India’s Aadhaar, by overcoming complex information problems, helps willing governments to promote the inclusion of disadvantaged groups.”

AADHAAR ADVANTAGES

Here is how it works: A unique 12-digit number is assigned to Indian residents, backed by biometrics including fingerprint and iris scans stored in a central database. If an individual wants to open a bank account or buy a mobile SIM card, they need to provide their Aadhaar number and place their finger on a scanner. This action permits the bank or utility to ask the Aadhaar database to verify their credentials.

Earlier, a sheaf of documents were needed as proof of identification, a tough task in a country of 1.3 billion where 40 percent are not registered at birth and 30 percent cannot even read or write their own name.