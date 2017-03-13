Dying robots and failing hope: Fukushima clean-up falters six years after tsunami

By Justin McCurry / The Guardian, Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, Japan

Barely a fifth of the way into their mission, the engineers monitoring the Scorpion’s progress conceded defeat. With a remote-controlled snip of its cable, the latest robot sent into the bowels of one of Fukushima Dai-ichi’s damaged reactors was cut loose, its progress stalled by lumps of fuel that overheated when the nuclear plant suffered a triple meltdown six years ago last week.

As the 60cm-long Toshiba robot, equipped with a pair of cameras and sensors to gauge radiation levels, was left to its fate last month, the plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), attempted to play down the failure of yet another reconnaissance mission to determine the exact location and condition of the melted fuel.

Even though its mission had been aborted, the utility said, “valuable information was obtained which will help us determine the methods to eventually remove fuel debris.”

The Scorpion mishap, two hours into an exploration that was supposed to last 10 hours, underlined the scale and difficulty of decommissioning Fukushima Dai-ichi — an unprecedented undertaking one expert has described as “almost beyond comprehension.”

Cleaning up the plant, scene of a nuclear disaster after it was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake and tsunami on the afternoon of March 11, 2011, is expected to take 30 to 40 years, at a cost Japan’s trade and industry ministry recently estimated at ￥21.5 trillion (US$189 billion).

The figure, which includes compensating tens of thousands of evacuees, is nearly double an estimate released three years ago.

The tsunami killed about 19,000 people, most of them in areas north of Fukushima, and forced 160,000 people living near the plant to flee their homes. Six years on, only a small number have returned to areas deemed safe by the authorities.

NEAR-IMPOSSIBLE TASK

Developing robots capable of penetrating the most dangerous parts of Fukushima Dai-ichi’s reactors — and spending enough time there to obtain crucial data — is proving a near-impossible challenge for TEPCO. The Scorpion — so called because of its camera-mounted folding tail — “died” after stalling along a rail beneath the reactor pressure vessel, its path blocked by lumps of fuel and other debris.

The device, along with other robots, might also have been damaged by an unseen enemy: radiation. Before it was abandoned, its dosimeter indicated that radiation levels inside the No. 2 containment vessel were at 250 sieverts an hour. In an earlier probe using a remote-controlled camera, radiation at about the same spot was as high as 650 sieverts an hour — enough to kill a human within a minute.

Fukushima Dai-ichi plant manager Shunji Uchida concedes that TEPCO acquired “limited” knowledge about the state of the melted fuel.

“So far we’ve only managed to take a peek, as the last experiment with the robot didn’t go well,” he told the Guardian and other media on a recent visit to the plant. “However, we’re not thinking of another approach at this moment.”

Robotic mishaps aside, exploration work in the two other reactors, where radiation levels are even higher than in reactor No. 2, has barely begun.

There are plans to send a tiny waterproof robot into reactor No. 1 in the next few weeks, but no date has been set for the more seriously damaged reactor No. 3.

Naohiro Masuda, the president of Fukushima Dai-ichi’s decommissioning arm, says he wants another probe sent in before deciding on how to remove the melted fuel.