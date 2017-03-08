Could Trump’s tweeting be a masterful manipulation?

By Richard Wolffe / The Guardian

Finding a rational explanation in US President Donald Trump’s politics is much like seeing a pattern in a Rorschach splotch of ink. Most people stare into the random eruptions and see whatever they want to project on to the 45th president of the US.

The process began again on Saturday morning, after Trump tweeted a claim, without accompanying evidence, that former US president Barack Obama “had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower” before the US presidential election in November last year.

Some political observers discern a deliberate pattern of distraction and diversion in the early morning tweets that are the product of Trump’s prodigious fingers. When the media coverage, or the US congressional pressure, gets too tough, a simple tweet is enough to send the media stampeding in the other direction.

Other insiders see an inexorable path to normalcy and the establishment. The burdens of the office — combined with so much wise counsel — will weigh down and discipline even someone as headstrong and inexperienced as Trump, they say.

This view was best summed up by Obama, who delivered a dose of realism as advice to Trump in his final presidential news conference.

“This is a job of such magnitude that you can’t do it by yourself. You are enormously reliant on your team. Reality has a way of biting back if you don’t pay attention to it,” he said.

Judging from the events of the past week, it is not clear what Trump is paying attention to. Nor is it clear whom he relies on at any given time.

This was a week when the pundits were almost united in seeing amid the inkblots something that started to look presidential.

Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress was the polar opposite of his first news conference: He stuck to his script rather than riffing at length on his pet peeves. That meant speaking in a subdued tone and complete sentences, which was such a departure from his natural style that the contrast led once again to talk of a presidential pivot.

“The most presidential speech Mr Trump has ever given,” the New York Times said, summing up the kind of reaction that left Trump’s aides elated as they returned to the White House.

Anonymous sources cited the influence of his daughter Ivanka or his Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

The Washington Post reported that those same aides were surprised at how many plaudits they were earning, since the substance of the speech represented no pivot at all.

Trump spoke harshly about immigrant criminals even as he made a vague promise of immigration reform. He claimed that the nation’s voters were all united behind his campaign promise to “make America great again,” despite the fact that he lost the popular vote by 3 million.

The reaction was good enough the White House decided to defer the release of the new executive order banning travel from several Muslim-majority countries. What used to be an urgent national security priority was now deferred so they could bask in the briefly good press.

However, that was Wednesday last week. By the next day Trump’s entire grip on politics slipped back to its usual tenuous state as revelations emerged about his attorney general’s contacts with Russian officials through the course of last year’s presidential election.

Jeff Sessions had testified under oath, during his own confirmation hearings, that he had no such contact. After dismissing the news reports as false, Sessions was forced to recuse himself from the ongoing investigations into the Trump campaign’s Russian ties, while also refusing to confirm the existence of any such investigations.