White House persists with wire-tapping claim

By Michael Schmidt / NY Times News Service, WASHINGTON

The White House on Monday refused to acknowledge reports that FBI Director James Comey had asked the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to refute US President Donald Trump’s claim that former US president Barack Obama wiretapped him during last year’s US presidential campaign, and said Trump still believes he was spied on.

Comey urged the justice department this weekend to push back against Trump’s claims, but the department has not said anything publicly.

The New York Times first reported about Comey’s request to the justice department on Sunday and other media outlets followed suit.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer dismissed the stories on Monday.

“I have not seen anything, aside from another report based on anonymous sources, that that actually happened,” Spicer said. “I’m not aware that that occurred. I don’t think that we’re aware that that occurred.”

Spicer did not say why Trump or other administration officials had not reached out directly to the justice department or Comey to find out whether Trump’s accusations are true.

In addition, Spicer provided little evidence to back up Trump’s claim about Obama.

At one point, Spicer pointed to comments by former US attorney general Michael Mukasey, who served in former US president George W. Bush’s administration, as evidence of the eavesdropping.

Mukasey on Sunday said in a TV interview that based on reports he had read in the media, he believed Trump was probably right about the surveillance.

“There’s no question that something happened,” Spicer said. “The question is: Is it surveillance, or wiretapping or whatever?”

Spicer said that Trump still had confidence in the FBI director.

“There’s nothing that I have been told by him that would leave me to believe that anything is different than it was prior,” Spicer said.

However, the president could be headed for a confrontation with Comey that would pit the administration against the head of the US’ leading law enforcement agency, which is conducting an inquiry into links between Trump’s associates and Russia.

Trump, who has already fired his national security adviser and acting attorney general, could dismiss Comey, but that would probably lead to significant backlash from lawmakers and federal authorities who would see such a move as an attempt to influence the Russia investigation.

Trump started the controversy early on Saturday morning with a series of Twitter posts.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Trump wrote.

“This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!” Trump added.

The White House has not officially said what led Trump to make the claims.

However, administration officials have acknowledged that they were primarily prompted by unverified claims by Breitbart News and conservative talk radio hosts that secret warrants were issued authorizing tapping the telephones of Trump and his aides.

Comey was said to be disturbed by Trump’s claims about Obama, which insinuated that the FBI had broken the law and raised the public’s expectations about how much evidence federal authorities might have had on Trump.

For the justice department to have obtained a warrant to eavesdrop on him, federal authorities would have had to prove to a judge that there was significant evidence that he was breaking the law or was the agent of a foreign power.