Ever the showman, Donald Trump keeps Washington guessing

By Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman / NY Times News Service, WASHINGTON

The speech was written, the rollout strategy was set, and then US President Donald Trump began talking and the plan went out the window. Unless that was the plan all along.

When Trump sat down with television anchors at the White House for an off-the-record lunch on Tuesday, he was supposed to preview his first address to US Congress. Instead, he suddenly opened the door to an immigration bill that would potentially let millions of undocumented immigrants stay in the nation legally.

Such legislation from the “build the wall” president would roil politics in the capital and Trump told the anchors that nothing like that was actually in the speech as it was then drafted, but he turned to aides and suggested that maybe they should include it.

After the lunch was over, aides rushed off to alert their colleagues, including Stephen Bannon and Stephen Miller, the architects of the president’s immigration crackdown.

Once again, the unlikeliest of presidents had torn up the script and thrown his young administration into upheaval. Once again, Washington was left trying to fathom what his strategy was.

Was it mad genius, an improvisational leader proposing a Nixon-goes-to-China move to overhaul immigration after making a point of deporting “bad hombres?” Or was it simply madness, an undisciplined political amateur unable to resist telling guests what he thinks they want to hear even at the expense of his own political base?

In the end, he did not include it in the speech and yet, rising to the occasion, Trump on Tuesday night sounded as presidential as he ever has since taking office. He invoked former US presidents Abraham Lincoln and Dwight D. Eisenhower, heralded Black History Month, condemned anti-Semitic vandalism, celebrated US entrepreneurs such as Thomas Edison and promised a “renewal of the American spirit.”

He followed the written text on the teleprompters more closely than any major speech of his presidency. Still, the paradox remained.

He called for working “past the differences of party,” just hours after he called Representative Nancy Pelosi, the House Democratic leader, “incompetent.” He declared that “the time for trivial fights is behind us” just weeks after engaging in a public Twitter war with Arnold Schwarzenegger over the ratings for Celebrity Apprentice.

Then there was that immigration trial balloon. If nothing else, Trump the showman kept the attention right where he wanted it — squarely on himself. By the time he took the rostrum in the House chamber on Tuesday night for the functional equivalent of a State of the Union address, he had generated considerable suspense around what he would actually say and how it would be received.

He boasted of deporting “gang members, drug dealers and criminals,” saying that “bad ones are going out as I speak.” He introduced guests in the first lady’s box whose families had suffered at the hands of criminals in the nation illegally, but he talked about “reforming our system of legal immigration,” saying as he has before that the US should base its admission of foreigners on merit.

“I believe that real and positive immigration reform is possible as long as we focus on the following goals, to improve jobs and wages for Americans, to strengthen our nation’s security and to restore respect for our laws,” he said.