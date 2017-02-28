Venezuelans increasingly short on food and hope

AP, CARACAS

Venezuela is so short on food that tens of thousands are going hungry or even starving. Its murder rate is among the highest in the world. Its economy is so crippled that the average shopper spends 35 hours.

Yet even as the country becomes increasingly unlivable, the socialist government is more entrenched than it has been in years. A sense of hopelessness has settled over what was once among the richest nations in South America, a belief that nothing will really change.

To understand why people have given up, look at Jhorman Valero and his family.

Three years ago, Valero dragged his 24-year-old cousin, Bassil da Costa, to join thousands of others in a nationwide protest against the administration of Venezuelam President Nicolas Maduro.

Hours later, Bassil was bleeding in his arms, the first of more than 40 people to be killed during weeks of unrest.

Staring numbly at the floor, Jhorman recounts how he watched his cousin’s skull come apart under his baseball cap from a bullet shot by security forces.

Now Valero and Bassil’s sister, Yenicer da Costa, no longer bother to protest, even on the anniversary of the 2014 protest.

“What’s the point of protesting if they just kill you in the streets and, three years later, everything is even worse?” she said.

The fear inspired by the 2014 crackdown weighs heavily on the present, with a government that is selectively repressive. Many of more than 100 political prisoners were arrested that year and remain in jail, according to human rights groups.

Most are being held incommunicado in the dungeons of El Helicoide, a spiral-shaped modernist landmark built as a shopping mall during the 1950s oil boom, which is now the headquarters of the all-powerful Sebin intelligence police

The creation last month of an “anti-coup commando unit” headed by the vice president has stoked fears of more roundups.

The unit already has arrested three members of the party of Leopoldo Lopez, who is the highest-profile prisoner and who led the protest at which Bassil was killed.

As the price of oil has fallen and laid bare years of mismanagement, Maduro’s administration has responded by becoming more repressive. It has purged state institutions of potential traitors, kept out foreign reporters, detained prominent businessmen and declared null all decisions by the opposition-controlled congress.

As a result, the young people who would be the natural fuel for any street protest movement are not turning out. At demonstrations these days, there are more grandparents than youths.

One reason is that so many young people have simply fled the country.

The protest this month got off to an inauspicious start, with an older man shouting: “Where are all the students?”

“They didn’t come!”’ called back Diego Cerboni, student union president at the private Santa Maria University.

Many of the friends Cerboni used to rely upon to demonstrate have left Venezuela. He estimates 100 students are leaving Santa Maria each week, forcing professors to consolidate sections and cancel under-enrolled classes at the 12,000-student campus

One recent survey found 88 percent of young Venezuelans want to emigrate.

Venezuelans accounted for more US asylum requests than any other country last year — more than 18,000, compared to a few hundred in 2013.

So many people are applying for passports that the government has run short of supplies and all but stopped issuing them.