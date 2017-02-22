Chaos in the White House: ‘There’s never been anything like this’

By David Smith and Ben Jacobs / The Guardian, WASHINGTON

When press officers at the White House glance up from their desks, they are constantly reminded of US President Donald Trump’s big day. On the wall, in thick dark frames, are photographs: Trump taking the oath of office, giving a thumbs up at his inaugural address, bidding farewell to former US president Barack Obama, waving to the crowd during his inaugural parade, dancing with his wife at an inaugural ball.

Walking by on Monday last week, Trump gestured towards an image of his inauguration crowd — a point that still irks him — and told reporters there would soon be an official statement about the future of his national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Trouble was, an hour earlier, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway had appeared on television declaring that the president had “full confidence” in Flynn.

Soon after, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer read a statement that said “the president is evaluating the situation.”

Six hours later, Flynn was gone.

It was the fastest, most furious week yet for an administration that, like a runaway train, has Washington and veteran politicians shaking their heads, declaring that they have never seen such turmoil or ineptitude.

“Our government continues to be in unbelievable turmoil,” General Tony Thomas, head of the military’s special operations command, told a conference last week. “I hope they sort it out soon because we’re a nation at war.”

Some of the malaise can be attributed to the growing pains that plague any new administration. Some is said to be down to the factional struggles, imported to the White House from Trump’s businesses. And much is believed to be on the shoulders of the capricious, egocentric, volatile president, the first in US history to have been elected with no political or military experience.

However, Trump and his supporters deny the dysfunction, pointing to executive orders, a supreme court nomination and the scrapping of a Pacific trade deal at breakneck speed.

“Don’t believe the main stream (fake news) media,” Trump tweeted on Saturday morning. “The White House is running VERY WELL. I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it.”

Sleeping just four or five hours a night, Trump’s manic pace has made the world’s head spin. He had an angry telephone call with the Australian prime minister, a Twitter spat that convinced the Mexican president to cancel a meeting, and consulted the Japanese prime minister about a North Korean missile launch in full view of dinner guests at his Florida country club, Mar-a-Lago.

He approved, over dinner, a commando raid in Yemen that resulted in the death of a US Navy SEAL and an eight-year-old girl.

In the US, he was caught on live television making a false claim about his electoral victory, press releases have been littered with spelling mistakes and the president has fought Twitter battles with everyone from senators to former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger to a department store that dropped his daughter’s products.

Then there were the White House contradictions around the abrupt departure of Flynn, who misled the vice-president over his conversations with the Russian ambassador. Then Trump’s pick for US secretary of labor, Andrew Puzder, withdrew his nomination after facing questions over his personal background and business record.

Not even in his fourth week, there was the president’s ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, an order widely denounced and sowing disarray and demonstrations at airports. Trump sacked his acting attorney general for refusing to defend the ban, attacked the courts for pausing it to weigh its lawfulness and insisted this week that it was “a very smooth roll-out.”