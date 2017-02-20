EDITORIAL: A closer look at growth forecasts

There is a growing tide of capital flowing to Taiwan this year as people seek safer investments and better opportunities.

Government statistics show that since the beginning of the year, funds have continued to flow back, especially after the six-day Lunar New Year holiday, and hot money is being parked in the local equity and real-estate markets. This probably explains why the TAIEX has risen 5.69 percent so far this year, with daily average turnover on the Taiwan Stock Exchange reaching NT$86.91 billion (US$2.81 billion), compared with the daily average of NT$77.52 billion for the whole of last year.

Some pundits attribute the capital inflow to continued money repatriation by China-bound Taiwanese businesses amid a crackdown by Chinese authorities on foreign investors, while others contend that the inflow reflects the recent appreciation in the New Taiwan dollar and investors’ confidence in the nation’s economic fundamentals.

So far this year, the NT dollar has strengthened by nearly 5 percent against the US dollar, while the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on Wednesday revised upward its forecast of the nation’s GDP growth for this year to 1.92 percent from the 1.87 percent estimate made in November last year.

Now an important question is: How long will the high tide last?

There is no quick answer to this question, but one certainty is that the tide will subside soon after the US Federal Reserve raises interest rates again.

There is also uncertainty about a more hostile trade policy from US President Donald Trump’s government, which could affect Taiwan’s exports and increase the volatility of the NT dollar exchange rate.

Another question is: How does the country seek to benefit from the flow of hot money?

The answer depends on whether Taiwan’s investment environment has improved so that China-based Taiwanese businesses and foreign corporations will find the local market more attractive. It also hinges on if the government’s tax reform can create a competitive taxation environment here.

The fact is that Taiwan’s private investment has been lukewarm despite increased exports picking up the slack. This raises downside risks to growth.

Private investment includes all final purchases of machinery, equipment and tools by businesses, plus changes in inventories. There is empirical evidence of a positive correlation between private investment and real GDP.

While private investment has continued to grow, a closer look into government data indicates that it was largely due to real-estate construction, not the expansion of manufacturing facilities.

Last week, the DGBAS cut its private investment growth forecast to 1.85 percent from 2 percent for this year, the lowest in five years. Since funding for construction-related investments is particularly sensitive to interest rates, and financial conditions appear to show a tendency for further tightening, the slowing growth in private investment could persist if there is no substantial change in this type of investment.

Given that liquidity in the domestic banking system is ample and borrowing costs remain low, the government has the responsibility of guiding private funds into production in the real economy, while bringing speculative activities under control.

Even though the government is determined to push its “new southbound policy,” it is also time to bring Taiwanese investments back to the country and to revitalize the local manufacturing industry.