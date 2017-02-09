EDITORIAL: KMT’s culture to blame for infighting

The fact that the tacit dichotomy of “local” and “nonlocal” continues to dominate the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) internal election campaign, despite the efforts of some to rise above it, shows that the party is far from done with the issue.

Former KMT vice chairman Steve Chan (詹啟賢) on Tuesday said that pitting chairmanship candidates against each other on the basis of their “local versus nonlocal” backgrounds would ruin the party.

He further claimed that “local” is a vague term with no clear definition and that the KMT has been “diverse and inclusive” throughout its more than 60 years of history in Taiwan.

Only when “some” deliberately drove a wedge between local and waishengren — people and their descendents who fled to Taiwan after the KMT’s defeat in the Chinese Civil War in 1949 — camps did the issue become politically salient and divisive, he said.

Chan’s comments could be answered in two ways: That idea is a nonstarter for the new generation of voters and the historical context for the KMT being a seemingly “inclusive” party in Taiwan was omitted, as it has always been, in this canonical recital of the KMT being a tolerant regime.

If Chan were to take a good look at recent elections, especially those after the 2014 Sunflower movement — which galvanized young Taiwanese to pay close attention to and participate in social and political activities — he would see that the local-waishengren divide has long faded from the political rhetoric outside of the KMT.

What the KMT should debate — which is also newer voters’ political concern — is how the party defines Taiwan’s relationship with China. Taiwan-China is the new binary opposition that needs to be addressed, and while it did emerge in the last KMT chairperson election, it unfortunately quickly waned afterward.

Chan was at least right about one thing, which is that “local” should now be used to describe everyone who lives in and cares about Taiwan. This idea would resonate with the young, but for millennials it is what has already been embedded and embodied in their lives, rather than some ideal approach. In other words, talk about overcoming a division is evidence that the division — which has already been left behind by young voters — still bothers the KMT, demonstrating that it is out of sync with society.

The difference in attitudes is actually more intergenerational than along party lines. However, the KMT, more than any other major party, has continued to be plagued by the dichotomy, to the extent that it could shake the party to its core. However, is it true that the division was not a matter of concern until some maliciously incited it for their own political ends?

Saying the KMT has been diverse and inclusive is probably as true as Beijing claiming that all ethnic groups in China coexist peacefully and happily under Chinese Communist Party (CCP) rule and identify with zhonghua minzu (中華民族, Chinese ethnic group). Saying that the division only became salient after “certain people” incited it in Taiwan is similar to Beijing claiming that minority groups divided China by promoting their own cultures.

The CCP has plenty of cadres and officials with minority backgrounds, just as the KMT incorporated local officials after it arrived in Taiwan. The 228 Massacre in 1947 and the KMT’s defeat in the Chinese Civil War and retreat to Taiwan made it realize that its own survival would be at risk if it were to be overthrown in Taiwan. As some academics have said, the KMT regime was a “colonial regime without a mother country.”