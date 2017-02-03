‘Cube of Truth’: Anonymous hit streets with violent footage of animal farming

By Toby McCasker / The Guardian

The buskers and bystanders that fill Pitt Street Mall in Sydney, Australia, are standing with wide eyes, in disbelief and sometimes loud outrage.

A four-minute montage of animal agriculture practices called Thousand Eyes is screaming mutely at them: Sows beaten in their pens, their piglets gasping or dismembered on steel floors. Turkeys panicking in the dark, sheep that seem to know their throats are to be slit while they are still alive, a cow bludgeoned to half-life and the chickens. The chickens are what get to people the most.

Thousand Eyes repeats, ad nauseam and in all directions, on the laptops and flatscreens being held up by some of the Guy Fawkes-masked volunteers that stand in an outwards-facing square, forming the “Cube of Truth.”

They are members of Anonymous for the Voiceless or simply AV: A synapse of Anonymous’ decentralized network that focuses exclusively on animal rights.

Unlike the hacktivism or slacktivism inherent in some of Anonymous’ ventures in anti-“status quo,” AV take to the streets, Occupy-style.

AV began life in April last year in Chiang Mai, Thailand, and now has chapters all over the world. After a series of similar events in Melbourne, Australia, the Sydney chapter was founded in November last year by 22-year-old Lauren Godbier. The recent Cube of Truth event at Pitt Street Mall was their second event.

The Cube of Truth’s dimensions may vary (today it is built from people standing four-by-five) but its purpose — go vegan — does not.

AV’s “outreachers” circle the screens unmasked, charged with slowing the quickened steps of the public or animating those paralyzed in the deadlights of Thousand Eyes.

In a statement, National Farmers Federation chief executive Tony Mahar said his organization “condemns the inhumane treatment of animals.”

“We were sickened by the contents of the video and we encourage authorities to take appropriate action,” he said. “Farmers care for their animals and are themselves strong advocates of good animal health and welfare outcomes ... best practice farming is vital to the livelihood of Australian farmers. Not complying with animal welfare requirements is unacceptable.”

The outreachers agree.

One describes today as not a rally or a demonstration or a protest, but a “reverse intervention.”

“They’re coming to us, aren’t they?” she half-wonders of the crowd.

She is not wrong: Instead of hightailing, many hover on the periphery of the masks and mandatory black of the human cube with their footage and their signs (which read “truth”).

“The masks help make the cube inanimate, which encourages bystanders to view the screens for longer without the feeling that someone is staring at them,” Sydney chapter co-organizer Matt Stellino said. “They signify how, through clever marketing, people are being lied to, controlled; are asleep to the fact it’s happening. They also help signal that change is coming.”

“The masks draw a lot of attention as well,” Godbier said.

Stellino prides himself on having an answer for everything — but even he acknowledges that sometimes that is not enough.

“One guy, he walked past and made a passing comment like: ‘These fucking idiots. There’s kids starving overseas and you want to worry about fucking animals,’” Stellino said.

Stellino replied, “‘Would you like to know how stopping animal consumption makes a direct impact on [starvation]? We have 1.5 billion hungry, starving people on this planet, yet we find the grain to feed the 60 billion livestock who eat more than each one of those people will. The math on it is simple, it’s there. If we stop contributing [the grain] towards animals it can go towards the people.’ The guy goes: ‘Well, that’s going to destroy the Australian economy.’ I said: ‘How?’ He goes: ‘Well, because if people in Australia stopped eating meat it would destroy the economy.”