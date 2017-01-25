Lawyer gives vivid account of his torture in China’s secret jails

By Tom Phillips / The Guardian, BEIJING

On day one of his detention Xie Yang (謝陽) claims he was shackled to a metal chair and ordered to explain why he had joined an illegal anti-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) network.

On day two he was moved to a secret prison and informed: “Your only right is to obey.”

Finally, on day three, the violence began.

“We’ll torture you to death just like an ant,” one inquisitor allegedly warned the Chinese human rights lawyer during a punishing marathon of interrogation sessions and beatings designed make him confess to crimes he denies.

“I’m going to torment you until you go insane,” another captor allegedly bragged. “Don’t even imagine that you’ll be able to walk out of here and continue being a lawyer. You’re going to be a cripple.”

The claims — impossible to verify, but which human rights advocates said are consistent with previously documented forms of abuse in China — are contained in a transcript of lawyers’ interviews with one victim of the country’s ongoing crackdown on human rights attorneys.

Xie Yang, a 44-year-old lawyer, was detained in the central city of Hongjiang on July 11, 2015, on day three of what campaigners describe as an unprecedented CCP assault on civil rights attorneys .

More than 18 months after that crackdown began, at least four of its key targets, including Xie, remain behind bars facing trial for crimes including subversion.

Xie’s legal team decided to release the explosive and highly detailed transcript of their conversations with him last week — in defiance of authorities — in protest at the refusal to set their client free.

His statement paints a devastating portrait of the tactics allegedly being used to wage China’s so-called “war on law.”

It comes after Peter Dahlin, a Swedish human rights advocate who worked with several of the detained lawyers, gave the most detailed account yet of his 23-day imprisonment in an underground jail in Beijing.

Speaking to the Guardian at his new home in northern Thailand, Dahlin claimed that after being detained by state security agents in January last year he was deprived of sleep and forced to endure exhausting late-night interrogation sessions; denied the right to exercise, sunlight and access to his embassy and questioned using lie-detection equipment with the Orwellian name of a “communication enhancement machine.”

“These facilities are built to break you,” Dahlin said of the covert center where he was held under 24-hour guard in a padded cell.

ABUSE DETAILED

In a series of interviews with his lawyers at the start of this year, Xie, whose Chinese nationality appears to have exposed him to far more brutal treatment than Dahlin, described a range of physical and mental abuse.

After being picked up by security agents, he said he was taken to a police station, chained up and questioned about his involvement in an “anti-party and anti-socialist” group of lawyers.

The next day he was moved to a secret interrogation facility inside a guesthouse in the state capital, Changsha, where the alleged torture began.

Xie claimed he was forced to sit in stress positions on a stack of plastic chairs in which it was impossible for his feet to touch the floor.

“I had to sit there for more than 20 hours, both legs dangling in such pain until they began numb,” he said.

Traditional beatings were also allegedly doled out.