Political upheaval may spell trouble for megadeals in the year ahead

By Ruth David / Bloomberg, LONDON

As companies brace for the impact of last year’s political shocks and looming elections this year, global appetite for mega-mergers may slow amid the prospect of increased protectionism.

The biggest transactions mostly involved buyers and sellers from different countries: Bayer AG’s acquisition of Monsanto Co in the US, China National Chemical Corp’s bid for Syngenta AG and Softbank Group Corp’s purchase of ARM Holdings PLC. Cross-border deals accounted for more than half of acquisitions larger than US$25 billion announced this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. They also made up nearly half of the US$3 trillion in total announced deals, the data show.

However, the sources of international mergers and acquisitions are becoming more inward looking and protective, and it is still unclear how political changes will affect businesses. Chinese firms are facing regulatory scrutiny abroad, with growing opposition in the US and Europe, and restrictions on megadeals at home.

In the West, the US elected Donald Trump as its next president — a decision with potential implications for US companies’ tax bills and the reception that bidders, especially Chinese, could get when they target assets in the country. In the UK, which voted to leave the EU, British Prime Minister Theresa May has said the country needs a “proper industrial strategy” that could be used to defend strategic industries and companies like drugmaker AstraZeneca PLC.

This year, Europe will also see elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany that could unseat incumbent leaders and strengthen populist, nationalist movements across the continent. These votes could have ramifications for the EU and euro zone, causing more instability and volatility in the currency bloc.

Here’s what is on the minds of dealmakers as they head into 2017.

1. REGULATION

The largest acquisitions already saw a decline last year. There were 13 deals above US$25 billion announced in 2016, slightly below a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The value of total transactions announced is down about 18 percent from last year.

“Lack of confidence is never good for dealmaking,” said Hernan Cristerna, global co-head of mergers and acquisitions at JPMorgan Chase & Co in London. “If CEOs are trying to gauge the benefits of a big deal and don’t know how the regulatory environment will play out, some may be hesitant to push the button.”

More than US$580 billion in deals were terminated last year, according to the data, some of which can be attributed to a stricter regulatory landscape. The largest failed deal was Pfizer Inc’s US$160 billion attempt to take over rival drug maker Allergan PLC. That was quashed when US regulators proposed new rules to limit so-called tax inversion deals, in which a company gets an address in a more favorable tax regime as part of an acquisition.

The US also blocked deals that it saw as a threat to its national interests, including Chinese-backed Grand Chip Investment GmbH’s plan to buy German chipmaker Aixtron SE, which supplies US defense companies.

The outcome of the US elections and Brexit will result in more protectionism in both countries, said Ying Zhang, associate dean for China at the Rotterdam School of Management at Erasmus University.

There could be “huge resistance” to foreign acquirers as a consequence, she said.