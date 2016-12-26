Embracing Taiwan’s geopolitics

By Parris Chang 張旭成

US president-elect Donald Trump, who is preparing to take office on Jan. 20, has already begun questioning US policy toward China, causing Beijing to express serious concern. To placate Beijing, the White House has reaffirmed US President Barack Obama administration’s adherence to the long-standing “one China” policy, adding that it does not view Taiwan as a bargaining chip.

Beijing reacted strongly to Trump’s remarks because it believed that he is playing with fire by challenging a policy that has been in place for almost 40 years.

However, it makes sense that Trump is questioning the “one China” principle as the US does not support China’s stance. Although it recognizes that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) government is representative of China, it does not recognize Taiwan belongs to China.

During the tenure of then-US president Jimmy Carter, the US normalized relations with China, but it still insisted on selling weapons to Taiwan.

In addition, the Taiwan Relations Act, which provides a security safety net for Taiwan, clearly states that the US does not recognize China’s claim of sovereignty over Taiwan.

US mainstream media outlets have been overwhelmingly critical of the telephone call between President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Trump, and believe the two are upending a decades-long agreement between the US and China — an understanding that is not only ridiculous, but also based on ignorance. What they fail to understand is that the US’ “one China” policy is entirely different from China’s “one China” principle.

Trump’s national security team does not approve of the way Obama and former US presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton failed to improve relations with Taiwan in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the US’ own “one China” policy.

Believing the incoming president would innovate and instill change, rather than sticking to old ways, Trump’s team thinks the US should re-evaluate Taiwan’s geopolitical role and its strategic importance in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the members of Trump’s national security team, no US president in the past 40 years has been truly friendly toward Taiwan and they have all failed to implement the Taiwan Relations Act and the “six assurances” issued by former US president Ronald Reagan.

The US is selling weapons to Taiwan and helps bolster its military defense capabilities, while, politically, showing that it is concerned with the future of Taiwan and opposed to China’s trying to change the “status quo” using military or economic means.

Since the beginning of the 20th century, the US’ main military strategy has been to prevent any nation or group from controlling the Asia-Pacific region.

Viewing China’s attempt to dominate the Asia-Pacific region and its militarization of the South China Sea and reinforcing its military control over the area as a serious threat to the security of the US and its allies, Trump’s team believes the US must respond.

For this reason, Trump will not choose isolationism and withdraw from the Asia-Pacific. On the contrary, the Trump administration is likely to step up its cooperation with Japan, Taiwan and other allies to oppose China’s expansionism.

Beijing hawks have warned that, if the US improves relations with Taiwan, China would punish the latter by imposing economic sanctions or buying off its diplomatic allies. However, the US will not stand by and watch Beijing bully Taiwan or annex it by military force.