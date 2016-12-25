The Liberty Times Editorial: Avoiding a worldwide trade war

US president-elect Donald Trump keeps pulling tricks out of his hat as “Trump fever” continues to spread, creating a new global political situation. Trump keeps issuing tweet after tweet, meeting with important people and talking to foreign leaders, setting the agenda and stirring things up. In particular, he has been bringing out the heavy artillery when it comes to the US’ main trading partner, China. He has held nothing back as he has adopted a carrot and stick approach to bring US businesses back to the US.

“Trumponomics” has become the latest trend, and governments around the world are thinking hard about how to respond to this. While Trump is not a typical politician, he is a very typical businessman. His actions following his election have made it clear that he will use business strategy to try to remold the US economy and restore its past glory.

No one is questioning that trade strategy is based on business expertise, and even politics, military and foreign affairs operate on business principles. Only from this perspective will it be possible to understand potential policy directions he might take.

Using Taiwan-related issues as an example, Trump said: “I don’t know why we have to be bound by a ‘one China’ policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade.”

This statement makes it clear that he is approaching foreign policy in the same way he approaches a business negotiation, which means that any issue can be dealt with as a bargaining chip to be traded. This approach leaves no room for universal values, and it means that there are no eternal friends or enemies. The traditional Chinese view is that running a country is like frying small fish, that is, it requires a delicate approach. However, Trump is approaching it in the same way as he approaches running a big business, by focusing on benefits: anyone who brings benefits to the US economy is a friend and a partner, and anyone who does not is an enemy to be punished — it is all about US interests and there is no gray area.

From the perspective of business logic, Wall Street, the high-tech industry and the US Federal Reserve are the pillars of the US economy. Their cooperation is crucial to restoring economic vitality. So although they were all criticized by Trump during his election campaign, they have become necessary allies now he has won the election. Trump is indeed gifted when it comes to converting foe to friend: he has recruited several big shots from Wall Street and the oil industry to serve in his administration, and he is also offering an olive branch to top leaders in the high-tech industry to gain the support of advanced industry sectors and stabilize the foundations of the US economy.

In addition, to address unemployment, he has announced that overseas US businesses that move back to the US would be given big tax discounts, and that if they do not, their products would be hit with a 35 percent import tax.

He also said that he plans to spend US$1 trillion over the next 10 years on infrastructure, bringing momentum to the US economy, expanding domestic demand and increasing employment. “Trumponomics” has created an atmosphere of hope and US share prices have been reaching record highs. The US has been presented with an opportunity to upgrade and renew itself.