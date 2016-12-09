[ LETTER ]

Disrupting the ‘status quo’

US president-elect Donald Trump created a media storm last week by taking it upon himself to receive a telephone call from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). In so doing, Trump has upended about 40 years of settled US foreign policy on China, attracted a tsunami of praise and criticism in equal measure — and achieved the rare feat of elevating Taiwan to the front pages of newspapers and media outlets around the world. He also sent China’s leaders into a spin.

As far as Taiwan is concerned, this is manna from heaven. The nation can expect the incoming Republican-led US government to place a higher value on the US-Taiwan relationship. However, international politics is about realpolitick and pursuit of the national interest — in Washington’s plans, Taiwan is simply one of several chess pieces to be used when dealing with China.

It is still difficult to predict how events will unfold once Trump enters the White House: Taiwan cannot afford to be lulled into a false sense of security.

However, Trump’s management style could not be more different from that of Tsai. He kicks down doors, speaks his mind, charges into situations and believes in disrupting the “status quo.” After Trump rode to electoral victory on a wave populism, he immediately conducted himself with propriety, adopting the demeanor of a statesman.

The change in Trump was rapid and reassuring. In addition, his picks for the key members of his administration are in keeping with the conservative characteristics of the Republican Party.

In contrast, Tsai is overly cautious. Using the message of “maintaining the status quo” as a magic talisman, Tsai rode to victory on the coattails of the people’s disdain for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) party-state. Yet since gaining power, she has not dared to use her party’s majority in the legislature to initiate bold and daring reforms, and she has been widely criticized for forming a “blue-leaning” Cabinet that has yet to carry out the transition to effect a “green” government.

The Cabinet has produced a string of blunders reminiscent of former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) administration, yet Tsai has failed to make any adjustments to her team.

This has left the government looking weak and slow-witted and stands in stark contrast to the administration that Trump is in the process of putting together.

It is often said that nice people are easily pushed around. The pan-blue camp, having grudgingly relinquished its grip on power, sees Tsai as a weak leader. Far from throwing in the towel, the KMT is waiting for an opportunity to make trouble and stage a political comeback.

Following the call with Trump, let us hope that Tsai breaks through the “status quo” of US-Taiwan foreign policy.

Tsai must take a leaf out of Trump’s book by challenging conventions and shoulder the heavy responsibility incumbent on a head of state.

Chang Shih-hsien

Taipei