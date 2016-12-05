Moral challenges of using military robots in battle

By Matthew Beard / The Guardian

Long before undergoing any proper study of war, I remember believing I had the problem sorted. In primary school, I remember remarking to friends that we could spare the lives of so many soldiers and civilians if leaders could simply agree what was being contested and have a chess match to determine the victor. The loser, I proposed, would then concede and the conflict would be resolved with no need for bloodshed.

Reading Machiavelli later, I realized the obvious flaw in my solution: To put all your fortune into anything less than your entire army is often risky, dumb and irresponsible.

All the same, the idea of a kind of war with minimal casualties remains appealing — and has throughout history. From so-called champions fighting in single combat — for instance, Siamese King Naresuan and Burmese Prince Mingyi Swa in the 16th century — to international agreements like The Hague and Geneva conventions, which restrict warfare to particular forms, we have constantly tried to manage the potential harms of war.

Today, the quest for “risk-free” warfare seems to have reached its zenith in the increasing presence of robots on the battlefield.

From the armed drones we read so much about — which allow targeted strikes to be administered by remote-controlled airplanes — to bomb disposal bots, the advantages of these techno troopers are pretty obvious.

Not being human, these bots are expendable, albeit pricy. This means they can be deployed in contexts where it would be imprudent or irresponsible to send human combatants.

This is exactly the argument that US President Barack Obama deployed in defense of his drone policy, including CIA drone strikes in Pakistan, Yemen and Somalia, and estimates of civilian casualties varying from less than 100 to more than 800.

Obama said it was “not possible for America to simply deploy a team of special forces to capture every terrorist. Even when such an approach may be possible, there are places where it would pose profound risks to our troops and local civilians.”

REPLACING SOLDIERS

As the capacities of military robots expand from semi-autonomous machines to potentially fully autonomous, Terminator-style combatants, we should expect to see these arguments used with even greater force.

The future we anticipate for military robots is a fully capable war fighter able to be deployed in place of a human soldier. Not only would this spare a human being the risks of combat, it might help protect civilians as well.

With adrenaline pumping in the heat of combat, it might be hard for a soldier to make a split-second judgement on whether movement on his flank is an enemy trying to get a clear shot or a civilian seeking cover. A robot faces fewer obstacles to clear decisionmaking and might more regularly be able to make the right call, sparing not only civilian lives, but the moral trauma of having taken a life.

It is here — in the avoidance of the moral problems associated with killing — that the great moral challenge of military robots arises. In essence, delegating the task of fighting war to robots means alleviating humans like us from the responsibility of making life-and-death decisions — including the potential psychological costs that responsibility entails. Yet, as with any area of technological development, we need to consider whether war and killing are activities that are appropriate to outsource to machines.