Trump’s overture may be bombast

By John W. Tai

On FRIDAY, US president-elect Donald Trump broke another long-standing diplomatic protocol by speaking directly on the telephone with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). This event is likely to spark speculations about the Trump administration’s possible policy orientation with respect to cross-strait relations.

In the process, it has also undoubtedly created some excitement among Taiwanese and foreign supporters of Taiwan. However, it would be prudent for Taiwanese to adopt a more sober-minded attitude toward this recent development in US-Taiwan relations.

According to the Taipei Times, the telephone call between Tsai and Trump was arranged by Edwin Fuelner, the founder of the Heritage Foundation and an adviser to Trump. The Taipei Times also reported that Stephen Yates, a former national security aide to former US vice president Dick Cheney and a long-time advocate of strong ties between Taiwan and the US, is scheduled to visit Taiwan and is being considered for a job in Trump’s White House.

If this report is true, it is understandable for Taiwanese to be optimistic about Taiwan’s ties with a Trump administration. However, having someone friendly to Taiwan in the White House has not always been indicative of a US administration’s foreign policy orientation, especially when it comes to Taiwan and China.

Indeed, it is useful to recall that early in his administration, former US president George W. Bush stated that his administration, in which Yates served, would do “whatever it took” to defend Taiwan from military attacks by China. However, after the US embarked on a global war against terrorism, the Bush administration found it necessary to cooperate with China, which had its own alleged terrorism problem, namely Uighur nationalism in Xinjiang Province.

According to veteran journalist Bob Woodward, in his book State of Denial: Bush at War, even before Sept. 11, 2001, Bush dispatched Brent Scowcroft, a former national security advisor to former US president George H.W. Bush, on a secret mission to China to clarify his remark and repair whatever damages to US-China relations might have been caused by the above-mentioned remark.

This incident demonstrates that incoming US presidents are often unable or unwilling to follow through on their rhetoric when it comes to major foreign policy issue areas such as US-China relations. In this respect, given that the US and China have shared interests in numerous global issue areas, such as denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, it is unlikely that the Trump administration will intentionally harm ties with China.

It is also important to be reminded that Trump’s telephone call with Tsai was not the first time that he has failed to adhere to diplomatic protocols since he was elected last month. There has been plenty of news coverage about his willingness to meet or call foreign leaders without involving the US Department of State. Before his telephone call with Tsai, Trump created an uproar by speaking on the telephone with Pakistan’s prime minister.

After the telephone call, Trump reportedly praised the Pakistani prime minister and Pakistan, with which the US has had a difficult relationship. In light of this recent history, Trump’s telephone call to Tsai might carry less policy significance than speculated.

There is another reason to be cautious about being carried away by this latest development in Taiwan-US relations and this factor might not bode well for Taiwan.