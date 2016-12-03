Life on the edge of climate change for Alaskan villagers

By Erica Goode / NY Times News Service, SHAKTOOLIK, Alaska

In the dream, a storm came and Betsy Bekoalok watched the river rise on one side of the village and the ocean on the other, the water swallowing up the brightly colored houses, the fishing boats and the four-wheelers, the school and the clinic.

She dived into the floodwaters, frantically searching for her son. Bodies drifted past her in the half-darkness. When she finally found the boy, he, too, was lifeless.

“I picked him up and brought him back from the ocean’s bottom,” Bekoalok remembered.

The Inupiat people — who for centuries have hunted and fished on Alaska’s western coast — believe that some dreams are portents of things to come.

However, here in Shaktoolik, one need not be a prophet to predict flooding, especially during the fall storms.

Laid out on a narrow spit of sand between the Tagoomenik River and the Bering Sea, the village of 250 or so people is facing an imminent threat from increased flooding and erosion, signs of a changing climate.

With its proximity to the Arctic, Alaska is warming about twice as fast as the rest of the US, and the state is heading for the warmest year on record. The government has identified at least 31 Alaskan towns and cities at imminent risk of destruction, with Shaktoolik ranking among the top four. Some villages, climate change experts predict, will be uninhabitable by 2050, their residents joining a flow of climate refugees around the globe, in Bolivia, China, Niger and other countries.

These endangered Alaskan communities face a choice. They could move to higher ground, a wrenching prospect that, for a small village, could cost as much as US$200 million. Or they could stand their ground and hope to find money to fortify their buildings and shore up their coastline.

At least two villages farther up the western coast, Shishmaref and Kivalina, have voted to relocate when and if they can find a suitable site and the money to do so. A third, Newtok, in the soggy Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta farther south, has taken the first steps toward a move.

However, after years of meetings that led nowhere and pleas for government financing that remained unmet, Shaktoolik has decided it will “stay and defend,” at least for the time being, Shaktoolik Mayor Eugene Asicksik said.

“We are doing things on our own,” he said.

THE NEXT BIG STORM

The tiny Cessna carrying two visitors touches down lightly on the thin gravel strip that in Shaktoolik serves as an airport.

It is mid-September, and with the commercial fishing season over, the village is preparing for winter.

Moose meat simmers on the stove in the house of Matilda Hardy, president of the Native Village of Shaktoolik Council. Jean Mute, the pastor’s wife, stoops to pick cranberries for preserves in a field just outside town.

By the river, a fisherman works on his boat, preparing it to hunt beluga whales in the shallow waters of the Norton Sound. In the evening, a boy outside the snack shop where children drink fruit slushies and munch on Kit-Kat bars proudly holds up a fat goose he shot in the day’s hunting expedition.

The ocean is calm, but bad weather is already on people’s minds.

“I’m wondering what our fall storms will bring,” Hardy says.

As of late November, there had been one high tide, but no severe storm.

In Shaktoolik, as in other villages around the state, residents say winter is arriving later than before and rushing prematurely into spring, a shift scientists tie to climate change. With rising ocean temperatures, the offshore ice and slush that normally buffer the village from storm surges and powerful ocean waves are decreasing. Last winter, for the first time elders here can remember, there was no offshore ice at all.