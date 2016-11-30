Conservatives all wrong on special gay marriage law

By Jiang Ho-ching 江河清

Despite widespread calls to legalize same-sex marriage, many conservatives insist that marriage should be reserved for heterosexual couples and that homosexual couples only need a separate law that would give them rights similar to those enjoyed by married couples.

Their comments have drawn criticism for encouraging a policy based on segregation.

Like many white people who defended racial segregation in the US and Apartheid in South Africa many years ago, those conservatives claim that, despite being segregated, people can still be equal, without realizing that a system of segregation is institutionalized social inequality.

Some of the conservatives have argued that because Aborigines have the Indigenous Peoples Basic Act (原住民基本法), there is no reason homosexual couples should not have an act exclusively designed for them too.

Why would introducing a separate act for homosexual couples constitute discrimination, they ask.

Laws for minorities, including Aborigines and people with disabilities, exist because the government recognizes that certain groups are marginalized and disadvantaged as a result of social inequality.

Therefore, they require more protection from the law, in addition to having their basic rights. In other words, laws for minorities should serve to provide additional protection for minorities and advance social equality.

For example, while Aborigines have the same rights as every person under the same laws, the Indigenous Peoples Basic Act provides additional protection against possible harm from racial injustice that the government acknowledges still exists.

However, conservatives are calling for a special law for homosexual couples instead of amendments to the Civil Code, not because they want to promote equal rights or acknowledge the oppression sexual minorities face, but for discriminatory reasons.

Believing that homosexual people do not deserve the same rights as heterosexuals, they are calling for a law that would segregate sexual minorities from heterosexual people and treat them differently by excluding them from the rights of married couples and families protected by the Civil Code.

To put it more simply, the Indigenous Peoples Basic Act and the law on homosexual couples that conservatives are calling for are entirely different in their motivations and objectives.

While the former was introduced to promote social justice, the latter would exacerbate social inequality.

Conservatives claim that such an act would protect homosexual couples, but in reality it could only encourage discrimination.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Yu Mei-nu’s (尤美女) proposed amendments to the Civil Code would only require changing five of its articles. In terms of the legislative process, amending the Civil Code is much easier and more practical than introducing an entirely new law for homosexual couples.

Conservatives claim they respect homosexual people and support their rights, but in order to deprive the latter of their rights to marriage, they are willing to see considerable legislative resources wasted on a superfluous law.

Some have even criticized homosexuals, saying they are ungrateful, and this only makes people wonder about their true motivations for wanting a separate law.

Jiang Ho-ching is a doctoral candidate in anthropology at American University in Washington.