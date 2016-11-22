Southeast Asia may get Trumped (P)

By Le Hong Hiep 黎洪和

With his shocking victory in the US presidential election, Donald Trump has made history — and made a lot of people very afraid. His rise threatens to incite a revolution that shakes the foundations not only of US politics, but also of global peace and prosperity. One region that is likely to start feeling tremors soon is Southeast Asia.

Throughout his campaign, Trump espoused an “America first” worldview, saying that he would follow through on US international commitments only when it suits him. This has rattled many a US ally and partner, including the nations of Southeast Asia, which fear that they will be all but ignored by a key guarantor of stability in their neighborhood.

This would represent a notable reversal from the past eight years, during which US President Barack Obama made a concerted effort to deepen the US’ ties with Southeast Asia. Under Obama’s stewardship, the US acceded to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, and joined the East Asia Summit.

Moreover, in 2013, the US became the first ASEAN dialogue partner to establish a permanent mission to the organization. Last year, the US forged a strategic partnership with ASEAN and earlier this year, Obama hosted the first US-ASEAN summit on US soil. Obama also brought four ASEAN members into the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a mega-regional trade deal that would promote US economic exchanges with the region.

Obama also helped to cement bilateral ties with most nations in the region, visiting nine out of 10 during his two terms in office. Had a US government shutdown not forced him to cancel a trip to Brunei in 2013, he would have had a perfect record.

The US’ ties with Thailand and the Philippines have deteriorated somewhat during Obama’s second term, owing to his criticism of violations of democratic norms and human rights in both nations, but that regression has been more than offset by progress in the US’ relationships with Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Singapore and especially Vietnam.

Obama’s efforts in Southeast Asia were all part of his “pivot” to Asia, announced in 2011. Aimed at helping the US to maintain its strategic primacy in the Asia-Pacific, the policy has been quietly welcomed by most regional actors, as it dovetails with their desire to check China’s hegemonic ambitions in the region.

All of this might be about to change. Trump is likely to focus overwhelmingly on domestic issues, at the expense of the US’ strategic interests abroad. Indeed, he might well back away from strategic engagement with ASEAN and its members, causing their relationships with the US to deteriorate. If he fails to show up at important regional meetings like the East Asian summits, that deterioration would become even more pronounced.

Trump’s indifferent attitude would also hurt bilateral relations. Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines might prefer a US president who does not trouble himself to criticize their governments’ human-rights abuses, corruption, or constitutional shenanigans, but US relations with other nations in the region might stall, if not deteriorate, as confidence in Trump’s willingness to follow through on US commitments collapses.

Economic ties are also likely to suffer. Under Trump, who has revealed strong protectionist tendencies, the TPP would stay moribund, at best. The US-ASEAN Connect initiative, which Obama proposed at the summit earlier this year, and which aims to boost the US’ economic engagement with the regional grouping, might also go nowhere.