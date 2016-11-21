What might Trump’s deportations look like? ‘A system that defies imagination’

By Oliver Laughland / The Guardian

In his first televised interview as US president-elect, Donald Trump gave a glimpse into his plans for large-scale deportations. He suggested his administration would initially target 2 million to 3 million undocumented immigrants for removal, people who he branded criminals, “gang members, drugs dealers.”

However, even a cursory analysis of Trump’s target number of deportations shows that he will have to deport far more than undocumented immigrants convicted of serious crimes.

The incoming Trump administration will try to implement the harshest immigration regime in presidential history, with his closest advisers making clear they will seek to expedite these deportations. And those deported are likely to include a far greater number of those who have lived in the US for years — perhaps, experts warn, even those who are in the US on temporary visas or green cards.

The US already deports vast numbers of undocumented immigrants. During the first six years of his tenure, US President Barack Obama deported 2.5 million people, under the guise of ridding the US of “criminals, gang bangers [and] people who are hurting the community.” His rhetoric was somewhat misleading — a New York Times investigation found that two-thirds of those deported by the administration by 2013 had only minor criminal convictions or none at all.

This underlies the impossibility of Trump’s pledge: There simply are not enough people who match his description as serious criminals to deport and many speculate the targets he wants to reach will mean not only dramatically broadening the scope of deportations to meet targets, but also seriously curtail any oversight within the system.

“It’s important to point out that Obama was actively trying to deport a record number of people and even he hit 2.5 million over two terms,” said Grace Meng, a senior immigration researcher at Human Rights Watch’s US program. “So the idea of 2 million to 3 million, whether it’s immediately, or even within a couple of years, would require a system that really defies our imagination of what a fair system might be.”

In the absence of official data, the Migration Policy Institute estimates about 820,000 of the about 11 million undocumented migrants living in the US are likely to have a criminal conviction, with only 300,000 projected to hold a felony conviction.

Since November 2014, the Obama administration has actively targeted this cohort of individuals. It has drastically reduced the number of interior deportations — those involving apprehensions that occur away from the border and usually involve individuals who have lived in the US for years — by activating a “Priority Enforcement Program.” The program sees Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents prioritize undocumented arrestees picked up by state or local law enforcement who are found to have serious felonies, gang affiliations or terror suspicions.

However, even under this new policy, ICE data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act by researchers at the University of Iowa, and reported here for the first time, highlights that a tiny fraction — 6.73 percent of total deportations in 2014 — involved individuals convicted of a violent crime, while 43.5 percent were deported with no recorded criminal history at all.

“To get to 2 million to 3 million [deportations] will mean a dramatic rewriting of who or what is a criminal and rewriting that definition in a way that involves acts most Americans would not consider to be a crime,” said Karthick Ramakrishnan, an immigration researcher and professor at the University of California, Riverside. “It would also mean considering not just undocumented immigrants, but people here who are on temporary visas or green cards that have committed minor crimes like shoplifting or DUI [driving under the influence].”