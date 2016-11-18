Hometown turns on South Korean president

By Sam Kim / Bloomberg

In South Korean President Park Geun-hye’s hometown of Daegu, a city at the heart of South Korea’s economic boom in the 1970s, even the sight of her face is enough to make residents cringe.

Shopkeeper Kim Yeon-hee said many customers want her to remove photographs of Park taken after the president bought a pair of black shoes for about US$35 on a visit to the southeastern city last year.

Those were happier times, before Park became embroiled in an influence-peddling scandal that has sparked mass protests calling for her resignation.

“I’ll keep them for the sake of memory, but I don’t feel admiration for Park anymore when I see her,” said Kim, 59, on a chilly afternoon early this month. “I only pity her.”

The disenchantment with Park in her own backyard signals a wider shift in the nation’s political landscape, where regional loyalties often hold greater sway among the electorate than policy platforms. With an election looming next year, her ruling party is at risk of losing more elderly voters in its southeastern base who fondly recall how her father, slain military dictator Park Chung-hee, helped transform South Korea into Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

The country’s young people have already abandoned her, with a recent poll showing that Park Geun-hye had zero support from South Koreans in their 20s, many of whom are struggling to find jobs. They are leaning toward opposition parties who want to curb the economic influence of big conglomerates known as chaebol, including Samsung Electronics Co, Hyundai Motor Co and Lotte Group.

Daegu, part of South Korea’s most populous region, is filled with factory parks churning out everything from automobile parts to electronics to socks. It sits next to a highway connecting the country’s two biggest cities, Seoul in the north and the port city of Busan in the southeast.

That economic importance translates into political power: Six of South Korea’s 11 presidents have come from the region. In the last presidential election in 2012, about 80 percent of Daegu voters backed Park, whose ruling Saenuri Party advocates tough measures against North Korea and a pro-business approach to boost economic growth.

Now her approval rating is in the single digits after she apologized last month for allowing her friend Choi Soon-sil to access presidential documents. Choi has been arrested on suspicion of attempted fraud over allegations that she used her relationship with Park to pressure some of the country’s biggest corporations into donating tens of millions of dollars to her foundations.

Park might become the first South Korean president to be investigated while in office if prosecutors question her this week as planned. Her own party has also agreed with the opposition to appoint a special prosecutor to determine whether she conducted any wrongdoing.

“Lower approval rates in Daegu are symbolically troubling for Park given that this was her home constituency in the National Assembly,” said Timothy Rich, assistant professor at Western Kentucky University, who studies East Asia politics. “One of Park’s strengths in the past was an image of being above the fray in terms of corruption, and this scandal ends that image. If the Park scandal becomes a prolonged conflict in Korea, this could be damaging for the party’s electoral hopes next year.”