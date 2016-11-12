Transgender people in fear after Trump win

By Molly Redden / The Guardian

As Emily Colvin, a transgender woman living in the heart of Missouri, watched the US election results pour in on Tuesday night, fear began to grow.

It was time to find a self-defense class, she thought. And maybe to purchase a gun.

With the US emerging from one of the most bitterly divisive presidential races in its history, throngs of Americans find themselves deeply distrustful, and even fearful of the winner, Republican US president-elect Donald Trump.

Few groups have expressed dismay and fear as uniformly as the nation’s transgender people, who already report discrimination, harassment and violence at rates starkly higher than the general population.

On Wednesday, those who spoke to the Guardian saw Trump’s win as destined to hobble their movement after years in which their acceptance grew by leaps and bounds.

They said they feared an immediate cultural reckoning.

Cate Brenner, a transgender woman in Long Island, spoke about being “absolutely terrified” for transgender people and their movement.

By Wednesday morning, it seemed as though every transgender person had gone into mourning.

A friend of Brenner’s in California posted on social media about “going back into the closet.”

“It might be safer passing” as a straight, cisgender person, said the person, who spoke to the Guardian on condition of anonymity.

“I’m scared,” they continued. “I’ve been out and proud for most of my life, with supportive people around me. I’ve never had to deal with this kind of fear before.”

Their partner is also frightened to live openly as a transgender person.

“We’re both scared to continue. We didn’t know before how we wanted to define ourselves, if we even wanted to. Now, we’re scared to even have the conversation,” they said.

“We are all traumatized,” Colvin said. In her online network of transgender friends, “the general reaction that I’m seeing is: ‘Oh my God. How are we going to protect ourselves?’”

Trump’s administration is expected to usher in a sea change after several years in which transgender rights advocates notched critical victories in the culture and government. Between 2008 and this year, the number of Americans saying they knew a transgender person grew from one in 10 to one in three. The administration of US President Barack Obama in its final years took the controversial and unequivocal position that federal anti-discrimination laws applied to the rights of transgender people. There were far-reaching consequences for schools, which were required to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms aligned with their “gender identities,” and for entire industries, such as health insurers.

Those gains, made amid a hail of controversy, now seem at risk.

Trump seldom mentioned transgender issues on the campaign trail, but his running mate, Indiana governor Mike Pence, first emerged on the national stage after signing an expansive anti-LGBT measure into law. And the Republican Party at large has made its near-total opposition to transgender rights clear.

On Wednesday morning, Pence seemed to confirm that the Trump administration would not place penalties on schools that fail to accommodate transgender students, as Obama did.

“Washington has no business intruding on the operation of our local schools,” Pence said, in an interview he gave to radio host James Dobson.