UK court ruling revives battle over Brexit

By Daniel Boffey, Patrick Maguire and Dan Glaister / The Observer

In the Hall of India and Pakistan, on the first floor of the offices of the Royal Over-Seas League club, a largely male, elderly group of about 100 drank coffee, ate chocolate chip cookies and badmouthed the new No. 1 enemies of democracy: British judges.

The occasion was a hastily organized “Brexit conference” near central London’s Green Park. A book sale in the corner of the event, hosted by the Thatcherite Bruges Group, offered a taste of the views held by many in the room. Anthony Scholefield and Gerald Frost’s Too Nice to be Tories? How the Modernisers Damaged the Conservative Party competed for attention with David Brown’s End of the English: The European Superstate.

Once upon a time, this gathering would have been dismissed as an irrelevance to modern Britain’s political culture; a get-together of “fruitcakes,” to quote former British prime minister David Cameron’s mocking description of UK Independence Party (UKIP) voters, in the days before the joke was suddenly on him.

However, such lofty dismissals now belong to another age. The rage felt in the room at the High Court’s decision to insist on parliamentary approval for triggering Britain’s exit from the EU — and give members of parliament a decisive say in the government’s general goals — is being taken very seriously by the current incumbent of Downing Street.

In one corner of the room, UKIP leader Nigel Farage’s former spokesman, Patrick O’Flynn, talking to a TV camera, spoke for many.

The judgement had been “a wake-up call” to those who had been “walking around with smiles on their faces” since the referendum, he said.

It had become clear during the Conservative Party conference that the government was intent on a “hard Brexit,” involving the removal of the UK from the customs union and the single market, and that it believed the referendum gave it a mandate, if not a democratic duty, to deliver.

There had been a period of sniping from the “Remainers,” but it had been judged of little consequence, Flynn said.

However, now the phony war was over, or as one senior Brexiter, a former government minister not at the event, said: “The Remainers have won this first battle. Now we have to win the war.”

It was shortly after 10am on Thursday last week that the High Court’s ruling was delivered. Its impact proved to be all the greater due to the assumption that the challenge was a lost cause, a last futile attempt to turn the Brexit tide.

There had also been an unusual level of secrecy around the verdict. None of the lawyers involved had been given the normal advance drafts of the judgement to check for mistakes and to prepare their submissions.

The government had argued during a three-day hearing that nothing in the European Communities Act of 1972 restricted the crown’s power to withdraw from EU treaties using the royal prerogative without recourse to parliament.

However, Lord Chief Justice John Thomas was having none of it.

The government’s arguments had been contrary to “fundamental constitutional principles of the sovereignty of parliament,” he said.

ACT OF PARLIAMENT

Quoting Victorian constitutionalist AV Dicey, the court said: “The judges know nothing about any will of the people except in as far as that will is expressed by an act of parliament.”

“The government does not have power under the crown’s prerogative to give notice pursuant to article 50 for the UK to withdraw from the European Union,” it concluded.