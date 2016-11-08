Manila’s deal with Beijing pokes a hole in Washington’s strategy

By Jane Perlez / NY Times News Service, BEIJING

For years, the US and its allies have struggled to contain China’s ambitions in the South China Sea, even as Beijing steadily seeded the waters with artificial islands and military installations.

Now, by cutting its own deal with China, the Philippines has suddenly changed the calculus, persuading the Chinese to let its fishermen operate around a disputed shoal, but setting a worrying precedent for the US and its hopes of using regional alliances to preserve its place as the dominant power in the Pacific.

What had been a fairly united front against China’s expanding maritime claims, stretching from Japan to Malaysia, now has a gap in the southeast corner where the Philippines lies, and it could soon have another at the southwestern end, where Malaysia is making noises about shifting its alliances.

In both cases, resentment over what is seen as US interference in unrelated problems — a wave of extrajudicial killings in the Philippines and a huge financial scandal in Malaysia — might have contributed to the shift.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is angry with the US over its criticism of his lethal anti-drug program, in which 2,000 people have been killed, mostly by the police.

In Washington, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Benjamin Cardin, has vowed to block any sale of assault rifles to the Philippine police, Senate aides confirmed on Tuesday last week.

While US President Barack Obama has criticized the extrajudicial killings in the Philippines, blocking weapons sales would be the first concrete US sanction and it would probably drive the Philippines further from the US.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is angry over a money-laundering investigation into what the US Department of Justice says is more than US$1 billion looted from a Malaysian government fund by Najib’s relatives, friends and associates.

Najib was in Beijing last week shopping for military hardware.

“Nobody wants the US to leave the region to China, but China is using its economic leverage, its geographic position and its lack of interest in human rights to try and change the balance of influence in a region where the vagaries of American politics are now on stark display,” Singaporean Ambassador-at-Large Bilahari Kausikan said.

The deal between China and the Philippines became apparent over the past week, with reports that China had begun to allow Philippine fishermen to operate in contested waters in the South China Sea for the first time in four years, rewarding Duterte for his friendship with Beijing and his coolness toward Washington.

The deal is an informal one and, so far, has not been committed to writing, but it seems to give both parties what they want, while sidestepping the more contentious issue of sovereignty over the Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島), contested fishing grounds claimed by Taiwan, China and the Philippines.

China has not renounced its claim over the shoal, nor has the Philippines conceded China’s claim. However, the Philippines’ main interest in the territory is fish and it appears to have gotten that, a victory for Duterte and his popular defense of his nation’s important fishing industry.

For China, the concession not only shifts an important US ally into its good graces, but also brings it at least partly into compliance with a ruling by a tribunal in The Hague on the dispute.