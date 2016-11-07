Behind the gathering turmoil, a crisis of white identity

By Amanda Taub / NY Times News Service

Call it the crisis of whiteness.

White anxiety has fueled this year’s political tumult in the West: Britain’s surprising vote to exit the EU, Donald Trump’s unexpected capture of the Republican presidential nomination in the US, the rise of right-wing nationalism in Norway, Hungary, Austria and Greece.

Whiteness, in this context, is more than just skin color. You could define it as membership in the “ethno-national majority,” but that is a mouthful. What it really means is the privilege of not being defined as “other.”

Whiteness means being part of the group whose appearance, traditions, religion and even food are the default norm. It is being a person who, by unspoken rules, was long entitled as part of “us” instead of “them.”

However, national and racial identity were often conflated for the white majority. That identity felt to many white people like one of the most important pillars holding up their world — and now it seems under threat.

There are, of course, complicated contours to this year’s unusual politics. In Britain, immigrants from South Asia voted heavily to leave the EU, citing hopes that curtailing European migration might open space for more people from Asia. In the US, frustration with and alienation from “status quo” politics have helped drive Trump’s rise.

There has also always been a certain fluidity to this concept of whiteness. Irish and Italian immigrants to the US and Jews in Britain were once seen as separate from the white national majority, and are now generally considered part of it, benefiting from racial privilege. At the same time, Jews’ white skin did not protect them from being cast as outsiders by some of Trump’s supporters who have circulated anti-Semitic memes on social media.

Still, experts see a crisis of white identity underlying much of the West’s current turmoil.

“It’s fundamentally about ‘who are we?’” said Eric Kaufmann, a professor of politics at Birkbeck College, University of London. “What does it mean to be part of this nation? Is it not ‘our’ nation anymore, ‘our’ meaning the ethnic majority?”

“These kinds of questions are really front and center, even though they’re not necessarily verbalized,” Kaufmann said.

The questions can seem like a sudden reversal after decades of rising multiculturalism, through the civil rights movement in the US and the EU’s opening up of borders.

In fact, academic research suggests that other economic and social transformations unfolding at the same time have led many people to anchor themselves more fully in their whiteness — even as whiteness itself has lost currency.

“When I look at the data, I keep coming back to this issue that it’s really about identity politics,” said Elisabeth Ivarsflaten, a professor at Norway’s University of Bergen who studies Europe’s far-right parties. “This is the most powerful predictor of support for the populists.”

Identity, as academics define it, falls into two broad categories: “achieved” identity derived from personal effort, and “ascribed” identity based on innate characteristics.

Everyone has both, but people tend to be most attached to their “best” identity — the one that offers the most social status or privileges. Successful professionals, for example, often define their identities primarily through their careers.

For generations, working-class whites were doubly blessed: they enjoyed privileged status based on race, as well as the fruits of broad economic growth.