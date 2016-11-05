Internationalizing a peace treaty

By Wu Li-pei 吳澧培

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) earlier this week attracted widespread media attention by visiting China.

Since her trip, there has been much discussion over its purpose, pros and cons, as well as its effect on Taiwan.

However, most ordinary Taiwanese do not understand why Hung’s trip would be worth discussing.

Considering that the party she represents has turned its back on mainstream public opinion and how different her political views are from the majority in her party, it is surprising that the trip received so much media coverage.

Hung understood that given the difficulty of her situation, she needed a good reason to legitimize her visit to China and her solution was to promote something that she thought could bring a miracle: a cross-strait peace agreement.

Apparently, she thought that would help her win the approval of Taiwanese, while the contribution would justify the trip.

Promoting a peace agreement is hardly a new idea. As early as 20 years ago, Kenneth Lieberthal, then-senior director for Asia at the US National Security Council during then-US president Bill Clinton’s administration, advocated the signing of a 30-year cross-strait peace agreement. The suggestion led to some debate both inside and outside the government.

When Clinton visited Taiwan after stepping down, Taiwanese officials asked him about his opinion on a cross-strait peace agreement.

Clinton replied by posing two questions:

First, does Taiwan trust China to abide by the agreement?

Second, if China violates the agreement, does Taiwan have any way to impose sanctions or counterbalance China?

When the answers to both questions were in the negative, Clinton said: “This makes the answer pretty clear to me.”

Today, the situation across the Taiwan Strait has become increasingly dangerous as a result of China’s rising insolence and military aggression.

Would a peace agreement really be enough to maintain peace in the Strait?

The only way Taiwan can protect itself from China is to expand its relations with other countries and gain more allies who share its values and interests. Support from the international community would give Taiwan more leverage against China.

Even if Taiwan had the opportunity to sign a peace agreement with China, it should emulate Egypt and Israel, who signed a peace treaty endorsed by then-US president Jimmy Carter.

Only by internationalizing the issue would such an agreement be effective. If this is not the case, any peace agreement with China is likely to fail.

Wu Li-pei is a former national policy adviser.

Translated by Tu Yu-an