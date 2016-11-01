Despite KMT infighting, ‘one China’ goal is clear

By Chen Mao-hsiung 陳茂雄

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) is due to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) today.

On Wednesday last week, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) said the meeting would “consolidate” the so-called “1992 consensus” and the common political foundation between the two sides. As for the ongoing internal debate within the KMT over whether Hung should use the formula “one China, different interpretations” or “one China, same interpretation” at the meeting, the TAO issued a low-key response, saying that the core implication of the “1992 consensus” is that “both sides belong to one China.”

The implied meaning of the phrase “both sides belong to one China” is actually no different from Hung’s formula: “one China, same interpretation,” which has already sparked intense debate within her party. Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and the party’s local factions have been trying to persuade Hung to use the phrase “‘1992 consensus” and “one China, different interpretations.” However, Hung has repeatedly refused, and when pressed on the issue, said that the spirit of the “1992 consensus” is “peaceful unification.”

Hung is the archetypal pro-unification KMT politician. Although independent members of her party feel a degree of hostility toward her, in reality she has simply set out a clear political position that most in her party prescribe to, yet dare not say out loud.

The KMT can be divided into three groups: those who advocate a policy of overt unification; those who favor unification by stealth; and local factions. The local factions have no political position, but they have formed a coalition with the unification camp to further common interests. As a result of the political strife recently unleashed by Ma, the local factions are now at odds with both unification factions.

Hung is a representative of the “overt unification” camp who openly advocates peaceful unification. Although their members are detested by pro-independence individuals, they do not pose a significant threat to Taiwan. The most dangerous KMT politicians are those, such as Ma, who belong to the “unification by stealth” camp. They play fast and lose with the truth, and when they sell off Taiwan, Taiwanese even help them count their proceeds.

Ma and other members of the “unification by stealth” camp actively push for so-called “unification” with China, while simultaneously spouting their “three noes” policy — no unification, no independence, no use of force — even placing “no unification” at the front of the list. In reality, they are actively paving the way for unification, by forcing Taiwan’s economy to become reliant on China, so that Taiwan’s gradual drift toward unification would be inevitable and unstoppable.

During Ma’s presidency, he was constantly changing the “status quo” to achieve his goal of unification. He pursued a policy of unification by stealth — never saying so out loud, yet working at it behind the scenes. In doing so, Ma set himself against the pro-independence leaders who talk the talk, but never actually do anything to further their cause. The leading lights of the independence camp take to the streets in protest, but in the end it is just a lot of talk and they were crushed by Ma and the others in the “unification by stealth” camp.