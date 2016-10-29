Resettling China’s ‘ecological migrants’

By Edward Wong / NY Times News Service, MIAOMIAO LAKE VILLAGE, China

Ankle-deep sand blocked the door of their new home. Pushing bicycles through the yard was like wading in a bog. The “lake” part of Miaomiao Lake Village turned out to be nothing but a tiny oasis more than a kilometer from the cookie-cutter rows of small concrete-block houses.

Ma Shiliang (馬世良), a village doctor whose family was among about 7,000 Hui Muslims whom the Chinese government had brought to this place from their water-scarce lands in the nation’s northwest, said officials promised “we would get rich.”

Instead, these people who once herded sheep and goats over expansive hills now feel like penned-in animals, listless and uncertain of their future.

“If we had known what it was like, we wouldn’t have moved here,” said Ma, 41, who, three years on, has been unable to get a job practicing medicine in Maiomaio Lake Village or to find other reliable work.

China calls them “ecological migrants” — 329,000 people whom the government had relocated from lands distressed by climate change, industrialization, poor policies and human activity to 161 hastily built villages.

They were the fifth wave in an environmental and poverty alleviation program that has resettled 1.14 million residents of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, a territory of dunes, mosques and camels along the ancient Silk Road.

Han Jinlong (韓金龍), the deputy director of migration under Ningxia’s Poverty Alleviation and Development Office, said that although the earlier waves were not explicitly labeled ecological migrants, they had also been moved because of the growing harshness of the desert. It is the world’s largest environmental migration project.

What China is doing in Ningxia and a few other provinces hit hard by drought and other disasters, both natural and of human origin, is a harbinger of actions that governments around the globe, including the US, could take as they grapple with climate change, which is expected to displace millions of people in the coming decades.

China has been battered by relentless degradation of the land and worsening weather patterns, including the northern drought, but mass resettlement has brought its own profound problems, embodied in the struggles of the Ma family and their neighbors.

Ma told me over tea in his living room that each household had to pay a US$2,100 “resettlement fee” and was promised a plot of land to farm as the families left behind plentiful fields and animals, but those who received plots ended up having to lease them to an agriculture company and were left with tiny front yards, where the Ma family grows a few chili plants.

The 11-member family was expected to squeeze into a 54m2, two-bedroom home — like many of the migrants, Ma erected an extra room with white plastic siding in the yard for his parents.

The officials who designed the new homes put toilets in the same room as showers, an affront to the Hui Muslims. Ma dug a pit toilet outside, where the front yard meets the road.

Ma has not only been unable to get officials to appoint him as a village doctor, but since November last year has also failed to find construction work — unstable and low-paying, but the most common job for the village men.

The family must live mainly off the US$12 per day his wife, Wang Mei (王梅), earns in an industrial farm field.

Three of Ma’s brothers and a nephew brought a total of 38 family members as part of the resettlement, but another brother, Ma Shixiong (馬世雄), was one of a handful who stayed behind in Yejiahe, a five-hour drive south, defying the government’s orders.