The Liberty Times Editorial: Treat Chinese data with skepticism

Official figures announced by China on Wednesday last week said that the Chinese economy grew by 6.7 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, the same rate as the previous two quarters and falling within the official target range of 6.5 percent to 7 percent.

While this coheres with the forecasts of some, there are many who question the figures. A report in the New York Times cast doubts, while the Wall Street Journal was more specific, saying that this is the first time since China started announcing its quarterly economic growth rate in 1992 that the rate has been the same for three consecutive quarters and the reliability of China’s economic figures needs to be questioned. The Japanese Nikkei Asian Review questioned the figures in an editorial called “Stable growth in China’s economy cannot conceal the bubble.”

It is not news that China’s official figures might not be entirely reliable. After all, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強), an economist, has questioned them in the past.

There is a very good reason for this and one that is very Chinese. Official figures are statistical sophistry used to serve political ends under a one-party authoritarian system; under the party-state system, economics is subservient to politics and statistics are subjugated to political goals.

Questionable statistics spelled economic disaster in the late 1950s during then-Chinese leader Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) “Great Leap Forward,” resulting in the starvation of tens of millions of people. By the time the Chinese economy was opened up by late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平), questionable figures were once more employed, massaged to within an inch of their life, in order to provide cheap labor for the world, allowing China to ride the globalization trend and transform itself into the world’s workshop, ushering in China’s economic rise.

After China’s growth rate peaked in the first decade of the 21st century and to achieve official growth targets, the government continued increasing investment and extending credit to stimulate the economy, producing a series of economic bubbles. These cropped up in so many sectors, from speculation on the property, equities, other financial products and gold, to the bitcoin market, following the 4 trillion yuan (US$589 billion) stimulus package necessitated by the financial crash set in motion by the Lehman Brothers collapse.

Chinese local governments, state-owned enterprises, shadow banking and online financial institutions all invested, leading to the accumulation of mountains of debt in both the public and private sectors. Recently, the Bank for International Settlements and the IMF have sounded the alarm on the severity of China’s debt problem and how China is greatly increasing the risk of a financial catastrophe, with the serious negative impact this is having on China and the global economy.

From the latest figures, it does seem that the growth rate has stabilized at 6.7 percent. However, with a slowdown in exports and high levels of reliance on state investment, the property market and debt servicing, and especially when growth of debt is higher than economic output, the economy is becoming increasingly unbalanced.

There are all sorts of obstacles to transforming the economy from relying on investment to a more services and consumer-driven economy. Given this, and to maintain the official growth targets, China might have to postpone, or shelve entirely, its supply-side reforms suppressing production output. This means that so-called zombie enterprises would continue to proliferate and more economic bubbles would be allowed to form.