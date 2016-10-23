As China’s economy slows, analysts look at what could happen

By Neil Gough / NY Times News Service, HONG KONG

China on Wednesday reported that its economy grew 6.7 percent in the third quarter compared with a year earlier.

That matched economists’ expectations exactly and was identical to the pace China set in the first and second quarters of this year. In economics, stability like that is remarkable — and usually not to be believed.

Economists often look beyond the official numbers to find alternative ways to gauge the Chinese economy. Other figures and facts on the ground suggest that a lending binge that China has unleashed in recent months is helping to sustain growth.

However, by historical standards, China’s growth is slowing down. This year’s growth is set to come in at a pace slower than last year’s, which was already the weakest pace in 25 years.

“China’s growth has already slowed down dramatically from the heady rates before the financial crisis,” Enodo Economics chief economist Diana Choyleva said. “The economy has reached the end of the road when it comes to its export-and investment-led growth model.”

That is a major concern for central banks, economists, investors and corporate executives around the world, as China has been a major engine of growth for decades.

Their main question: What happens next?

Below are three situations that are often discussed as the most likely outcomes of China’s predicament — and what each would mean for the rest of the world.

FINANCIAL MELTDOWN

China escaped the worst of the 2008 global financial crisis by starting a campaign of state-directed spending that created mountains of new debt. This helped cushion the blow of the fallout around the world, but critics argue that this only delayed China’s own day of reckoning.

China is still adding credit at a heady pace and experts are starting to sound alarm bells. Under this situation, China risks its own version of the 2008 crisis that shook Wall Street and plunged the US into recession and years of painfully slow growth. The rest of the world — which is still dealing with Europe’s woes — could follow.

Last month, the Bank for International Settlements published new data estimating that the gap between China’s outstanding credit and its long-term economic growth rate had widened to a new record and was well above the historical level that indicates a financial crisis is likely.

Part of the problem lies in the rapid growth of what is known as shadow financing, like wealth management products, or other forms of nontraditional lending, which have been the focus of a number of prominent frauds.

In a report this month, the IMF warned that shadow loans average almost 300 percent of the capital buffers at China’s smaller banks.

The sharp rise in debt prompted one IMF official to warn this month of the risk of a financial “calamity” emanating from China.

The good news is that few people actually think such a crisis is the most likely outcome.

“The risks of a financial crisis remain very low,” said Andy Rothman, an investment strategist at San Francisco-based Matthews Asia.

Rothman and others point to China’s tight grip on its own financial system. It controls the country’s big banks and the big companies that borrow the most. It also limits how much money can leave its borders and keeps a firm grip on the value of its currency.

THE GOOD TIMES RETURN

So why is it that China cannot just spend its way out of its slowdown?