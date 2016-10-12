Promoting a public transport system

By Hua jian 華健

The Paris accord is about to take effect and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications has proposed carbon reduction measures for developing public transport. The plan’s goal is to cut transportation emissions by 23 percent by 2030.

Taking an overall view of transportation, public transport is by far the most efficient in terms of space and energy use. Promoting public transport will not only reduce carbon emissions, it will also promote social fairness and justice.

When it comes to the economically disadvantaged, the lack of a public transport system restricts their choice of employment to places that are closer to home. Public transportation is the only way for them to improve their living situation, as well as access to education, medical care and leisure. Unfortunately, the fact that disadvantaged groups are the main beneficiaries of public transport is often the reason the issue is ignored or perfunctorily addressed.

A good public transport system must be simple, fast, safe, clean and affordable. Hong Kong, Seoul and Singapore have internationally acclaimed public transport systems, and Taipei has also laid a solid foundation, for example by integrating tickets and routes, combining shopping areas and transfer stations, integrating bicycle and pedestrian lanes, and providing passengers with timely information.

The ministry faces quite a challenge as it prepares to develop public transport. Setting up a dedicated agency to coordinate planning will allow comprehensive, long-term network planning and guarantee service quality.

Financial sustainability is also a major challenge. While the general expectation is for a mass rapid transit system, construction and transportation costs are quite high and it would be very difficult to recover costs through ticket revenue alone.

In addition to finding other revenue channels, a financially restricted government must be pragmatic and prioritize lower-cost alternatives, such as improving the bus system. It could then gradually integrate other transportation systems.

Another obstacle to attracting public transport usage is the public image of these systems. As incomes grow, it is common to display this new wealth by buying a car. It is important that an effort is made to promote public transport and encourage people to use shared transportation.

Another challenge is to overcome the longstanding illusion that traffic planning must be focused on cars, an impression that public transport has failed to overturn. Developing and operating a sustainable transport system is not only a technical issue, but also involves systemic factors, such as organizational structure, laws and regulations, networks, values and behavioral standards, discourse and tradition, as well as planning and official decisions.

Changing this requires innovation and renewal of the original design, as well as existing systems, behavioral standards, organizational relations and coordination mechanisms that have a negative impact on the development of public transport. This not only concerns public transport policy, but is also related to the planner’s expertise, culture and knowledge, as well as practical experience.

Sustainable transportation systems are necessary to address environmental and climate change issues in order to maintain economic growth. Many wealthy people do not support big government investments in public transport systems, nor do they want their own road use to be restricted. The government should continue to encourage communication to facilitate policy implementation and promote a sustainable public transport system.