World called on to decide fate of species at CITES meeting

By John Vidal / The Observer

Perry, a five-year-old African gray parrot, is for sale on a well-known pet trade Web site for ￡750 (US$975). She looks in good condition with her large black bill, red tail and white mask and her owner says she can whistle the tune of Flower of Scotland, does a passable imitation of “R2D2” and is “very clever and funny.”

What Perry’s Scottish owner does not tell prospective buyers is that the African gray is close to extinction in the wild, largely because of the international pet trade.

Although there have been restrictions on the export of these birds since 2009, dealers pay a pittance for tens of thousands of them to be trapped every year in the rainforests of west and central Africa and smuggled out.

It is easy to catch them, say researchers from Birdlife, a global grouping of conservation groups. A team of hunters uses decoys or goes to the birds’ water and mineral licks in the forests, where flocks gather. They throw nets over them and take dozens at a time.

Once caught they will be smuggled over borders, stuffed in tiny cages and flown illegally to Europe, South Africa, the Middle East and China, where they might fetch up to ￡1,000 each. All this makes the African gray probably the most highly traded bird in the world, causing their numbers to plummet from Nigeria to Cameroon, and from Ivory Coast to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Some conservationists estimate that only 1 percent of their historical numbers remain.

This week moves are afoot that could give hope to the African gray’s future. Nine African states, the EU and others are to ask world governments at the triennial meeting of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in Johannesburg to give the highest international protection to the bird.

However, it is far from the only species whose future hangs in the balance and whose fate could be determined at this year’s meeting, which began on Saturday last week and runs through Wednesday next week.

The CITES convention, signed by more than 180 countries and the EU, is the best hope the world has of stemming the growth in the ￡150 billion a year wildlife trade and of reversing catastrophic animal and plant losses.

Against the backdrop of a surge in African elephant and rhino poaching, and continuing deforestation and habitat losses, governments are under intense pressure in Johannesburg to increase protection for many hundreds of endangered species. Ministers are hearing from scientists, technical experts and conservationists that the fate of wildlife is at a crossroads, with populations crashing and a slow-motion extinction taking place. The precipitous decline of the African gray echoes what is happening to hundreds of other plant and animal species, including the African elephant, the tiger, rosewood trees, pangolins, banggai cardinalfish and many others, conservationists say.

Last month the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) revised its animal danger lists. Sixty-eight species are said to have become extinct in the wild; 5,107 are critically endangered; 7,600 are endangered; and 16,000 are “vulnerable” or “threatened.”

Within a generation species such as the African elephant, tiger, gorilla and lion could be on the verge of extinction in the wild as a result of illegal hunting, habitat loss and the pet trade, the meeting was to hear. The trade in illegal ivory has more than doubled since 2007.