[ LETTER ]

Is the UN under China?

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) of the UN is to hold a meeting in Montreal, Canada, starting today, but Taiwan had not received an invitation as of Friday last week.

China has declared that “Taiwan will not be allowed to attend any international organizations without recognizing the 1992 consensus and ‘one China’ policy.” Is China the big boss of the UN and Taiwan?

The ICAO meeting is related to aviation security and the prevention of attacks like the Sept. 11, 2001, attack. It has nothing to do with politics or the so-called “1992 consensus.” No country wants to see 23 million Taiwanese put at risk in aviation security, world peace, public health, human rights and other goals pursued by the UN.

Taiwan (or Formosa) was renounced like an “orphan” in 1951 when 48 UN member nations signed the San Francisco Peace Treaty. Neither the People’s Republic of China nor the Republic of China has sovereignty over Taiwan and cannot represent Taiwan.

The US has promised to help Taiwan participate meaningfully in world organizations. Other nations like Canada, the host of the ICAO meeting, the EU, the UK, Japan and many other countries should join the US to help Taiwan join UN organizations. It is time for the UN members to act as justices rather than bystanders.

China likes to impose irrational names to Taiwan, such as “Chinese Taipei,” “Taipei, China,” and “Taiwan, China.” These names are all contrary to the facts and are extremely distasteful for Taiwanese. The world should not be fooled by these fake and unfriendly names fabricated by China. It is a shame that China’s improving economy deteriorates it behavior.

The UN is a universal organization, every nation should be allowed to join it as a member, and no member nation should be above it. Taiwan satisfies all necessary conditions as a democratic, freedom-loving nation.

Charles Hong

Columbus, Ohio