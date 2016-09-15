US deployment backed

In agreement with points made by California-based Tom Chang, any such US military deployment would indeed both enhance security and boost confidence in the government’s ability to manage such a show of strength (Letters, Sept. 13, page 8).

After all, this could reasonably be deemed a measured response to China’s own forceful moves of late. The alternative of passivity certainly seems weak, and becomes divisive and taxing on service morale.

Despite protest likely to arise from some quarters, especially China, a local US military presence would bring greater unity all around and definitely result in a more positive general outlook toward the future. Alliances always offer benefits. Security from attack is simply a stronger fundamental disposition for Taiwan to have on its side.

Douglas Miller

Nantou County

The end is nigh

Climate change is threatening the human species with extinction. What can we as individuals living in Taiwan do about it? We can reduce our own carbon footprint.

However, even if everyone in Taiwan did that and the air would be cleaner, we still have to deal with China’s dirty air occasionally polluting our lungs. Moreover, even if China’s air got cleaner, we would still be dealing with climate change.

The reason is because the US is the biggest carbon emitter on the planet. Yet it is even behind China in green energy goals and green energy technology.

So, what can we as Taiwanese Davids do about the American Goliath? Join the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Go to America. Right now. You do not need a visa to stay for 90 days. Go to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Reservation outside of Bismarck, North Dakota.

There, join the protest against the construction of the tar sands energy pipeline which, if operational, will only accelerate the very end of humanity. Bring plenty of warm clothing as the winter snow is coming. Fight for the survival of humanity.

Andres Chang

Taipei