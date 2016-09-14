North Korea crazy? Worse, it is calculating

By Max Fisher / NY Times News Service

Is North Korea irrational? Or does it just pretend to be?

North Korea has given the world ample reason to ask: threats of war, occasional attacks against South Korea, eccentric leaders and wild-eyed propaganda. As its nuclear and missile programs have grown, this past week with a fifth nuclear test, that concern has grown more urgent.

However, political scientists have repeatedly investigated this question and, time and again, emerged with the same answer: North Korea’s behavior, far from crazy, is all too rational.

Its belligerence, they conclude, appears calculated to maintain a weak, isolated government that would otherwise succumb to the forces of history. Its provocations introduce tremendous danger, but stave off what Pyongyang sees as the even greater threats of invasion or collapse.

Denny Roy, a political scientist, wrote in a still-cited 1994 journal article that the country’s “reputation as a ‘crazy state’” and for “reckless violence” had “worked to North Korea’s advantage,” keeping more powerful enemies at bay.

However, this image, he concluded, was “largely a product of misunderstanding and propaganda.”

In some ways, this is more dangerous than irrationality. While the country does not want war, its calculus leads it to cultivate a permanent risk of one — and prepare to stave off defeat, should war happen, potentially with nuclear weapons. That is a subtler danger, but a grave one.

WHY ACADEMICS BELIEVE NORTH KOREA

IS RATIONAL

When political scientists call a state rational, they are not saying its leaders always make the best or most moral choices, or that those leaders are paragons of mental fitness. Rather, they are saying the state behaves according to its perceived self-interests, first of which is self-preservation.

When a state is rational, it will not always succeed in acting in its best interests, or in balancing short-term against long-term gains, but it will try. This lets the world shape a state’s incentives, steering it in the desired direction.

States are irrational when they do not follow self-interest. In the “strong” form of irrationality, leaders are so deranged that they are incapable of judging their own interests. In the “soft” version, domestic factors — such as ideological zeal or internal power struggles — distort incentives, making states behave in ways that are counterproductive, but at least predictable.

North Korea’s actions, while abhorrent, appear well within its rational self-interest, according to a 2003 study by David Kang, a political scientist now at the University of Southern California.

At home and abroad, he found, North Korean leaders shrewdly determined their interests and acted on them.

“All the evidence points to their ability to make sophisticated decisions and to manage palace, domestic and international politics with extreme precision,” Kang wrote. “It is not possible to argue these were irrational leaders, unable to make means-ends calculations.”

In an e-mail, he said his conclusions still applied.

Victor Cha, a Georgetown University professor who served as the Asian affairs director on former US president George W. Bush’s National Security Council, has repeatedly said that North Korea’s leadership is rational.

Savage cruelty and cold calculation are not mutually exclusive, after all — and often go hand in hand.