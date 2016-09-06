The Liberty Times Editorial: Tsai’s honeymoon is officially over

After 100 days in office, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has been met with commendation and criticism. As her honeymoon period ends, reality kicks in: This was the case for previous administrations, and it is also the case for Tsai’s administration. A president must be willing to face up to their mistakes and correct them. The worst policy is to only listen to praise and ignore advice and criticism.

Tsai said it herself: “As a leader of this nation, I have no responsibility to appease everyone in turn.”

However, whether Tsai was trying to appease everyone in turn when China Airlines (CAL) flight attendants staged a strike, when former toll collectors held a round-the-clock vigil outside the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) headquarters in Taipei, or when labor campaigners demanded that the Executive Yuan withdraw draft amendments to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) and “return” seven national holidays, is up to the public to decide.

Tsai should listen to public opinion instead of following in the footsteps of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), who relied on his own feeling of achievement to judge how successful his policies were.

It is worth noting that whether Tsai was trying to appease people or not, she certainly did not appease the Taiwan-centric faction, which was the foundation of the DPP’s win in both the presidential and legislative elections in January.

The use of the title “Chinese Taipei” when Taiwan took part in this year’s World Health Assembly, the decision not to campaign for Taiwan’s UN membership, the lack of opposition to an official visit to Taipei by Shanghai Municipal Committee United Front Work Department Director Sha Hailin (沙海林), and the government’s response that “everything will be handled in accordance with the International Olympic Committee’s regulations” after Japanese petitioned for Taiwanese athletes to compete under a “Taiwan” banner at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, are all examples of how the government is not really trying to please its core supporters.

On the contrary, amid ongoing controversy surrounding pension reform, the government has decided that the year-end bonuses for military personnel, public servants and public-school teachers will be the same as last year, when Ma was still in power.

The ruling party of a nation should not try to please different groups in turn and waver in its policies, showing a lack of principles or values. That said, the Tsai administration is one of a kind, in that it does not attempt to please its main supporters, who contributed most of the party’s votes.

The Taiwan Society has questioned Tsai’s background, saying that she was not involved in the dangwai (黨外, “outside the party”) movement that preceded the formation of the DPP and that she has not had much involvement in social movements, resulting in a lack of a sense of history and direction. It seems the Taiwan Society might have hit the nail on the head.

Tsai’s overseas supporters have also said that the fact that Tsai ran for president with the support of the DPP, but has appointed Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) ministers, is something of a democratic miracle. This is a valid point.

The minister of foreign affairs and the chairman of the Straits Exchange Foundation are both pan-blue politicians, and many finance officials also have a pan-blue background. How will these pan-blue officials meet the expectations of Taiwan-centric citizens? What kind of “status quo” will they maintain?